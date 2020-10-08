McGregor Claims to Accept Poirier Fight

mixed martial arts
sportshub.cbsistatic.com

The Notorious Conor McGregor tweets that he has accepted the UFC's offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but only if the bout happens in 2020.

Conor McGregor has taught us many times that we cannot always trust his Twitter account, but based on recent comments from Dustin Poirier and Dana White, this one may have some validity. The former featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, stated that he would be willing to take on the former interim lightweight champion on November 21st, December 12th, or December 19th. McGregor is also offering a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation if Poirier accepts the match.

With both of these fighters having notable losses to the seemingly unstoppable Khabib Nurmagomedov, the outcome of this potential fight could have serious implications for a future mega-event. If Khabib defeats Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 254 and Georges St-Pierre decides not to come out of retirement, McGregor may position himself for a rematch with The Eagle with a win over The Diamond. Time will tell, but fight fans everywhere can agree that a McGregor-Poirier main event before the end of 2020 is something everyone wants to see.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Amir Khan Fighting for Dying Father

mixed martial arts
cdn.onefc.com

Amir Khan has been a staple in ONE Championship's lightweight division. While he has fallen on tough times as of late, the Singaporean intends to rebound and move into the lightweight title picture.

However, on Friday, October 9, he is competing for much more than a victory. He will be competing for his father.

Khan's father, Tajudeen, was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma of the brain. The patriarch of the family has decided against treatment and was given 3-6 months to live, making Friday's match one of the last times he will ever get to see his son compete.

Judo Legend Riner Loses

judo
boec.com

Ten-time world judo champion Teddy Riner lost to a fellow Frenchman for the first time in nearly thirteen years. Riner, 31, dropped the match against Joseph Terhec due to 3 penalties suffered in the quarterfinals of the French Team Championships, Saturday.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only judoka to ever win 10 world titles, Riner lost in February to Japan's Kokoro Kageura, his first defeat of any sort in almost a decade.

Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Nasty Anderson vs Tony Young

sport karate

We're going back to 1985 to enjoy a clash of titans between two of the greatest point fighters of all time.

This is the seventh installment of a series that features old school sport karate videos to keep the history of the sport alive. Much like a previous edition of Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays featuring Kevin Thompson and Pedro Xavier, this piece features two of the top ten greatest point fighters of all time: Steve "Nasty" Anderson and Tony Young.

