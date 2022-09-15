Comprehensive Anatomy for Martial Arts
A Systems Approach to Anatomy and Biomechanics for Sports, Martial Arts, and Modern-Day Warriors
Comprehensive Anatomy for Martial Arts is a deep dive into the anatomy and biomechanics of martial arts and combat sports. Each chapter of this reference textbook includes “Clinical Significance and Martial Arts Relevance” sections that aid in improving techniques and in preventing injury. In addition, there areover 400 full color images and detailed illustrations to help martial artists develop faster strikes, more powerful kicks, more effective throws, and more efficient submissions. Learn how to capitalize on an opponent's anatomical vulnerabilities and execute techniques with surgical precision.
With nearly 500 pages, Comprehensive Anatomy for Martial Arts includes the integumentary, skeletal, muscular, nervous, cardiovascular, respiratory, lymphatic, genitourinary, and endocrine systems, as well as chapters on terminology, biomechanics, and pseudoscience in martial arts. Learn the science of punching and striking power; improve the biomechanics of your throws and takedowns; gain insight into what occurs during concussions and knockouts; understand the mechanisms of equilibrium; and why a liver shot is so devastating, and much more.
Understanding the nuances of human anatomy and the biomechanics involved in kinesiology quickly shortens the learning curve, increases the efficiency and efficacy of applying techniques, and in the process, elevates the skill level of martial artists.
Comprehensive Anatomy for Martial Arts is designed to aid practitioners in fully comprehending human anatomy, and how as it relates to the learning and teaching of martial arts techniques. In addition to personal use, this reference text may also be incorporated into the curriculum of all martial arts styles, schools and academies, and for instructor certification courses.
What the experts are saying:
“Brilliant! Long Overdue! Fills a Huge Void in the martial arts industry.” ~RJ J. MD, PhD -6th Degree Black Belt
“Very Comprehensive Work. This book will take you as deep as you want into the aspects of Martial Science” ~R. Fields, MD -9th Dan Black Belt
“I wish I had this book years ago. I am a Family Nurse Practitioner. There is more anatomy and biomechanics included in this single book than I ever learned in nursing school! I will now be using this book for my clinical practice and for all of my martial arts training.” `Lyz Z, MSN, FNP -DZR Jujitsu Black Belt
“Completely Phenomenal. …this is the only book regarding anatomy that you will ever need. When this book arrived, my mind was beyond blown at how in-depth and professional this book is.” ~M. Miller -6th Degree Black Belt, Kenpo Karate
A must-have for all martial artists, Comprehensive Anatomy for Martial Arts is available in hardcover and paperback editions on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Comprehensive-Anatomy-Martial-Barry-Broughton/dp/1939263948 ) and Barnes & Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/comprehensive-anatomy-for-martial-arts-barry-broughton/1141741318 ).
Barry A. Broughton, a former orthopedic and sports medicine specialist, combines years of clinical and surgical experience with over four decades of martial arts expertise to present Comprehensive Anatomy for Martial Arts. He holds a PhD in Health and Human Services, a bachelor’s degree as a Physician Associate, completed a 2-year Orthopedic Surgery PA Residency Program and the USA Boxing Ringside Physician Course sponsored by the American College of Sports Medicine. Broughton is the founder of AKT Combatives-Jujitsu and is the North Atlantic Regional Director for the American Sport Jujitsu League.
- "Stay in the Fight" Author Danny Dring Talks About Martial Arts Injury ... ›
- 5 Big Changes to Bruce Lee's Tao of Jeet Kune Do - Black Belt ... ›
- Defending the Use of Human Pressure Points in Kyusho-Jitsu Self ... ›