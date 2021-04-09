FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
All in the Family: Sport Karate's Team Competitive Edge Adds Two New Members

sport karate
Team Competitive Edge Karate

Competitive Edge has added two names to the roster for their competition team.

Both of these competitors already had a relationship to the team as family members of other team members.

Esteban Tremblay's father Eric Tremblay from Blainville, Quebec, Canada joins Competitive Edge as one of the most decorated competitors in NASKA's senior division. Eric, 41, has been training in the martial arts for 31 years and is a 6th degree blackbelt and school owner. He also holds 53 world titles across NASKA, NBL, WKA, WKU, WKC and is a 3-time Diamond Nationals Diamond Ring Champion. Eric brings a level of competitive professionalism that is going to be a great asset to the team.

The team is also adding their first adaptive competitor, Miri Williams. Miri's older sister, Eden, has been a member of Competitive Edge for a few years and her mother, Amy, was just added to the roster in January. Miri, 7, is fully blind and has a condition known as brachydactyly which means she has shortened fingers and toes. As a matter of fact, she does not really have toes so balance is her biggest challenge. Both of these conditions are the result of her having Adams Oliver syndrome, which is a very rare condition with only around 125 cases in the world. Miri is also very musically gifted and loves to sing and play piano and is a huge Bon Jovi fan. She is an inspiration to all who know her, always has a smile on her face, and is the true epitome of indomitable spirit.

Competitive Edge is a martial arts competition and performance team coached by Jackson Rudolph, Reid Presley and Cole Presley. The team holds the title of Champion in the Team Demonstration category as rated by the Official Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings.

Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
Yahoo Sports

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Is Now the Time for a Hero Like Billy Jack?

entertainment
Billy Jack
static01.nyt.com

The 1970s are awash in classic martial art films, but the most unique of them all has to be Billy Jack.

While most screen action heroes were fighting drug cartels, rival martial art schools, avenging a master's death or proving they can be the best in the ring, Billy Jack was fighting the system and the entrenched attitudes and prejudices people formed over generations. Written, directed, and starring Tom Laughlin, Billy Jack is the story of a lone warrior with a dark past seeking enlightenment but unable to turn away from the injustice he witnesses against Native Americans both by townspeople, business, and the law.

Keep Reading Show less
