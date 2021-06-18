2021 Compete Internationals Sport Karate Tournament Canceled

Within 24 hours of the cancellation of the 2021 U.S. Capitol Classics, the 2021 Compete International Martial Arts Championship has also been canceled. The world class tournament is promoted by Mohamad and Amanda Jahanvash in Ontario, California and was the last NASKA event to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic in February of 2020. The promoters released the following statement to announce the cancellation on Thursday:

We regret to announce that we will not be holding Compete this year. Due to Covid restrictions we had to make the decision that in order to provide the highest quality experience for our competitors, officials and families, we will not hold Compete World Martial Arts Championships in 2021. Compete will be February 25, 26 & 27, 2022 at Ontario Convention Center and we hope to see you there. Thank you all for your support.

Currently the only NASKA world tour event on the west coast, many competitors look forward to the opportunity to compete within a few miles of sunny Los Angeles. However, the stricter COVID-19 regulations in California compared to other parts of the United States may have played a role in the decision-making for this event. This cancellation, coupled with that of the U.S. Capitol Classics, could have significant implications regarding NASKA's points chase for world championship titles in 2021. For more news and updates about many of the world's most prestigious open martial arts tournaments, stay tuned to BlackBeltMag.com/Sport-Karate.

World Taekwondo Demo Team Wows on AGT

tae kwon do
World Taekwondo AGT
i.ytimg.com

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team put on a jaw dropping performance for NBC's America's Got Talent TV show Tuesday night that had the judges seemingly giddy and the squad getting automatically advanced to the final, live round of competition. They pulled off on an impressive display of aerial breaking that saw members of the team catapulting themselves off each other to kick boards that were being held close to 20 feet in the air. Before the judges could even vote, host Terry Crews gave the group his "golden buzzer" that granted automatic entrance to the live round.

The multinational team of mostly South Koreans and Americans explained that they were scheduled to perform at this year's Olympics but the demonstration was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Instead, they'll have to settle for the opportunity to compete on America's Got Talent's live show from Hollywood later in the year.

