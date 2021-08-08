From Rio to Tokyo: 5 Questions with Two Time Olympian Colton Brown

Martial arts teaches more than techniques for fighting or sport, it expands the student's horizons and teaches lessons that apply to life beyond the mat. Colton Brown, from Piscataway, N.J. has traveled the world as a Judo competitor, and after an impressive career that has included the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, Brown announced his retirement as a Judo competitor from Tokyo. Thankfully, Brown shared his answers to the five questions that have been asked of members of the USA Judo Team. Read his answers below, and heed the wisdom of an apex competitor.

Do you have any pre-match rituals?

I prepare the same way for each match, despite the level of competition. I listen to music that calms me down, say a prayer, and focus on my breathing and staying present before I step onto the mat.

What is your favorite throw?

My favorite throw is Sasae. My father taught me this throw when I was 12 years old and I've had a ton of success with it. This throw compliments the rest of my judo, setting up a variety of other attacks I can score from. It's the throw I'm most known for in competition.

What is your favorite Newaza technique?

My favorite newaza technique is split the legs (a guard passing technique that Jimmy Pedro was famous for). This is a great technique because people often do sacrifice techniques where they fall to their back and this perfectly sets up this particular technique. If executed properly, it's fairly easy to finish in competition.

​​​To be in the Olympics is a stunning achievement all on its own. What practice or philosophy did you follow that brought you to this point?

I followed the philosophy that hard work works. I was taught from a very young age that in order to achieve great things, you need to have a great work ethic. I often watch people that have achieved what I desire to and try to learn as much as possible about their habits and work ethic.

What advice do you have for future Olympic hopefuls? 

The best piece of advice that I can give Olympic hopefuls is to fall in love with the process. A lot of people get caught up in chasing results and they forget to embrace the process. When I look back on my career and some of my greatest achievements, I don't really think about the results themselves, I think about the training and perseverance it took to accomplish the result. You will have so many memorable moments along the way. Don't forget to dream with your eyes open!


Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
Olympics: Karate Concludes With DQ, America Settles for Silver in Wrestling While Japan Shines

As the Tokyo Olympics wind down the first - and perhaps last - ever karate competition concluded in a fashion sure to leave casual viewers disappointed. In the men's +75 kg kumite event Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi landed a spectacular lead leg head kick to drop Iran's Sajjad Ganjzadeh only to be disqualified for too much contact. Meanwhile, the women's +61 kg division saw Egypt's Feryal Abdelaziz capture gold with a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan's Irina Zaretska.

Eduard Folayang meets Zhang Lipeng

Former ONE Championship lightweight king Eduard "Landslide" Folayang returns to the Circle at ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event, against Zhang Lipeng for a thrilling main event.

Zhang steps onto the global stage for the first time, following a string of successes in China. The 31-year-old has improved his game and is ready to showcase it in ONE in an attempt to claim victory and honor for his country.

However, he begins his lightweight journey against Folayang, who is not ready to give up his position in the division.

Having held the gold in the division previously, Folayang is working his way back up the ladder to regain the top spot. The Team Lakay star has battled some of the world's greatest such as Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez, but feels now is the time to charge back up the lightweight mountain.

The main event for ONE: Battleground II will be a pivotal contest for both men as they eye the top of the food chain. Who will be able to stake their claim and get put on the right path at the end of the summer? You will have to tune in to find out.

Courtesy of ONE, enjoy these highlights of the former ONE Lightweight World Champion and find out what makes the Filipino star one of the world's most exciting martial artists ahead of his main event bout.

ONE: Battleground II airs on Friday, August 13, on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

The Best Of Eduard Folayang In ONE Championship

