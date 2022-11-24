Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Son of Former UFC Fighter
Aldrich, 22, entered Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday with an AR-style rifle and a handgun opening fire on the crowd. He was stopped by army veteran Rich Fierro who was there with his family and immediately took Aldrich down subduing him with an assist from Thomas James, who currently serves in the U.S. Navy and was, himself, injured in the attack.
In the court motions filed Tuesday, it was revealed in 2016 Aldrich petitioned to legally change his name from Nicholas Franklin Brink to protect himself from his father.
Aaron Brink was a longtime MMA veteran who compiled a 29-27 record in a 20-year career that saw him compete once in the UFC losing to future heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in 2000. During his career he fought the likes of Rich Franklin and Alistair Overeem. Brink, who has also worked as an actor in pornographic films, was reported to have an extensive criminal history that includes a conviction for battery against Aldrich's mother.
