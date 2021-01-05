Colorado Martial Arts Instructor Arrested for Abusing Child

news
Charles Niemi
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Colorado arrested a martial arts instructor Thursday and charged him with two counts of sexual assault on a child. Charles Niemi, the 65-year-old head instructor at Spirit Warrior Martial Arts is being accused of a pattern of abuse against the victim, who was his student at the time of the alleged assault.

The school's website says Niemi also worked as a counselor for the Division of Youth Services in Denver for 13 years. The sheriff's department believes there may be additional victims and are asking the public to contact them with any further information on the case.

What Happened to Disney's Mulan? (2019)

entertainment
Mulan Live Action
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

Imagine if non-English speaking, Chinese screenwriters, who never lived in America or studied American History, wrote their perception of how American hero Davy Crockett should act while fighting Aztecs in Arizona at the Battle of the Alamo, and the film was directed by a Korean and shot in Chinese. Then the source material was linked to a cartoon where Crockett's spiritual guide was a wise-ass eagle and an effeminate General Sam Houston rather than John Wayne's The Alamo (1960) or The Alamo (2004). The film's saving grace might be the famous American cast who knew Crockett's story and the fights were choreographed by someone familiar with the skills and weaponry of that time. Now imagine the film opens when both countries' leaders are at odds. In a highfalutin way, this is what happened to Niki Caro's directed Mulan.

LEGACY OF MASTERY: The Testimonials of Ernie Reyes, Sr. | “ONE MORE TIME”

hall of fame
Ernie Reyes Sr.

Listen to Grandmaster Ernie Reyes, Sr. share his internal insights on technology, personal training, figureheads, and the future of our performance art. He has inspired generations of leaders, coaches, and humanitarians to share their wisdom through the martial arts.

Chandler Finally Slated for UFC Debut

mixed martial arts
Michael Chandler UFC
Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is finally scheduled to make his much anticipated UFC debut January 23 in Abu Dhabi announced UFC president Dana White. Chandler, 21-5, is set to face Dan Hooker, 20-9, in the co-main event of UFC 257 headlined by Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier.

Chandler signed with the company in September, after a ten year run with Bellator that saw him twice defeat former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson as well as scoring a win over future UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez back in 2011. He was originally tasked with being the alternate fighter in case of injury to one of the headliners for the October Khabib Nurmagomedov-Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight but never got to step into the cage.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

