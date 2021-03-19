Live Tai Sabaki Seminar with Darryn Melerine & Myron Gaudet

ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th

The Panda One Championship
cdn.onefc.com

In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.

The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

Kung Fu Nuns Nominated for Human Rights Prize

Kung Fu Nuns
media.npr.org

Nuns from the Drukpa lineage of Tibetan Buddhism, better known as the "Kung Fu Nuns," have been named as finalists for the prestigious Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which established the award in 2013, cited not only the nuns work promoting gender equality, environmental sustainability and intercultural tolerance but their teaching self defense to women across the Himalayas region as reasons for their nomination.

The order, which primarily lives and trains at Druk Amitabha Mountain Nunnery in Nepal, began practicing kung fu a decade ago as a means of empowerment and have since been active in the fight against human trafficking and in bringing pandemic relief aid to remote villages over the past year. The other two finalists for this year's prize, Loujain al-Hathloul of Saudi Arabia and Julienne Lusenge of the Democratic Republic of Congo, are also noted for their work promoting women's rights.

