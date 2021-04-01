FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Who Are the Architects of Action in the Cobra Kai series?

entertainment
Jahnel Curfman Hiro Koda
i2.wp.com

Cobra Kai Stunt Coordinators: Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman

Cobra Kai's third season continues in its now-familiar place as Netflix's ratings winner. The continuing adventures of Daniel, Johnny, Sensei Kreese, and the gang remain popular with fans of the Karate Kid films and new fans exploring the Cobra Kai universe for the first time. While the stories are great and the dialogue is ever-quotable, it wouldn't mean a thing if it wasn't for the awesome fight scenes and large-scale battles. So where do all the jumping kicks, punches, sweeping legs, and back and forth brawls between our favorite heroes and villains come from? For that, you need to look no further than the extraordinary stunt team of Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman, stunt coordinators for the Cobra Kai series. The husband and wife team, are both accomplished martial artists with years of stunt work, fight choreography, and an Emmy to their credit, and took time out from filming season 4 to speak with me and provide an inside look at the making of the incredibly popular series.

Martial Arts for the Screen

Cobra Kai Fight

i.ytimg.com

Why that punch? Why that kick? And where did it come from? Invariably these are the questions martial arts film aficionados like to ask (I know I do.) How specific do the writers get? "We use it as more of a guideline," Curfman clarifies, "Where we say, I know you said it's a round kick, but what if we did a really cool take on a spinning back hook instead? They usually leave a lot to our discretion. Hiro shoots a previz (pre-visualization) and puts it all together so they can see what it is and then from there we sort of pick apart what they really like, what they want to change, the pieces they want to take out, and that sort of thing."

Although both Koda and Curfman have traditional Karate and Jeet Kune Do backgrounds respectively, both have trained in a variety of other styles and bring that experience to the screen always striving for what will work best, whether choosing the conventional or the exotic, "There's a lot of flavor of Silat in a lot of the characters," Koda reveals, "It's not a style that too many people really know, but if you know Silat you can pick it out."

Do modern trends find their way into the show? "Moving forward and trying to be innovative in what these kids are into now, today is all about tricking. It's like this crazy tricking world, but we've tried to put a little bit of flavor into it. We don't want to get too big on tricking, because it doesn't make sense with the story, but we do try to stay with how martial arts has evolved over the years."

Building Warriors

Johnny Lawrence

imagesvc.meredithcorp.io

To realize how great Koda and Curfman really are, viewers just have to remember that in the same way the actors didn't make up the lines they are saying, they don't make up the fights either. All the actors aren't martial arts masters, so what do they do with an actor that doesn't know any martial arts? Curfman explains, "It depends on how much time we have. It's a matter of getting them used to your style of movement and helping them retain choreography."

In creating the characters for Cobra Kai, their individual martial arts signatures have been factored into the equation and built upon as well, Koda tells of the process, "Over the years from season 1 through season 3 we've really tried to develop everybody's character and create something new and stylistically designed for each of those characters. It's more based on how those characters have grown character-wise, in the story that has also driven our action and how we develop their style. Everybody has a different mix of martial arts that we've put in there."

Epic Battles

Cobra Kai House Fight

vignette.wikia.nocookie.net

The school fight that concluded season 2 and the fight at the Larusso house at the end of season 3 have seemingly set a precedent for fans to expect Kurosawa-Esque battles to end each season. Is that the plan or do they just happen? Curfman points out that the action and their artistic contribution comes from the script, "Whatever they write, whatever they give us." For the end of season 3, Koda describes how the weather affected the choice of location and how it all came together. "They said we want to another one of those (epic fight, like the one at the school at the end of season 2), but we're going to do it even bigger. They got a lot more characters involved. It was actually supposed to take place in the Miyagi-Do backyard dojo but rain and weather kind of screwed our schedule up, so the creators said, well we're going to put it in the Larusso house, so we had to really re-design and re-choreograph so it would work in the Larusso house, but that actually wound up being a lot more fun than outside in the yard." The battle royale that takes place at the end of season 3 will leave fans asking: What will they do next? We'll all just have to wait and see.

At the time of our interview, the Screen Actors Guild awards recently released the list of nominees for BEST TV SERIES STUNT ENSEMBLE, and Cobra Kai is on the list! Awards to be presented on April 4. Be sure to watch and support your favorite streaming dojo!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

ONE Championship: Submission by the Stars of ONE on TNT

mixed martial arts
Eddie Alvarez
img.i-scmp.com

ONE Championship's stacked ONE on TNT I event is a week away. The primetime debut for the martial arts organization debuts on Wednesday, April 7, on TNT with a star-studded line-up.

Four mixed martial arts bouts help round out the six-bout event, and each of the eight competitors has a well-rounded arsenal that could see the match end in the blink of an eye.

The two highly-anticipated main card bouts feature American mixed martial arts legends Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. Johnson is vying for the ONE Flyweight World Championship against Adriano Moraes, while Alvarez is hoping to punch his ticket to a title bid against the ever-dangerous Iuri Lapicus.

Keep Reading Show less
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey