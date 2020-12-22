Release Date Announced for “Cobra Kai” Season 3

cobra kai
Release Date Announced for “Cobra Kai” Season 3
i.ytimg.com

Netflix has made it known that the third season of the hit series Cobra Kai will begin

January 8, 2021. The streaming service also said it has renewed the Karate Kid sequel series for a fourth season. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai were shown on YouTube Red, after which Netflix acquired it.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

A Lesson in Prevention, Courtesy of Joe Lewis

joe lewis
A Lesson in Prevention, Courtesy of Joe Lewis

The first time I met Joe Lewis was in 1985 at a sparring seminar he gave in Corona, California.

It turned out to be a great experience — even though he lambasted all traditional stylists (like me) who used formal stances (the horse stance, for example) in their training. His comments didn't bother me, however, because by then I'd learned to regard statements from martial artists with his impeccable credentials as constructive criticism. So I listened intently as he spoke, even though I never stopped doing those stances.

The next time I sat down face to face with Lewis came a decade and a half later. By that time, I was a regular writer for Black Belt, and I'd penned a few features about him after conducting telephone interviews. I had become a real fan — Lewis was a great champion, a smart fighter and a gifted teacher.

What Karate Students Should Know About the Japanese Sword

karate
What Karate Students Should Know About the Japanese Sword

What does a karateka need to know about the Japanese sword? Well, nothing really.

Karate's roots are not in feudal Japan, where the katana was ubiquitous. Yes, there were plenty of swords in old Okinawa, but as an art directed mostly at unarmed combat, karate emphasizes movements and strategies that are, in many ways, incompatible with those used to make the sword an effective weapon.

It's odd and sometimes unnerving to watch karate demonstrations given by sword "experts." Assuming that a person can use a sword just because he or she has experience in karate is like assuming that because your basketball skills are excellent, you'll be a good lacrosse player — they're both sports that use a ball, after all.

Adegbuyi stops Hari as Glory Kickboxing Returns

mixed martial arts
Benjamin Adegbuyi
media.elegantcms.io

Glory Kickboxing returned to action Saturday night for the first time since the company filed for bankruptcy in May with Benjamin Adegbuyi defeating Badr Hari in a battle of top heavyweight contenders. Held in the Netherlands, the Glory 76 main event saw Adegbuyi suffer a knockdown in the 2nd round from Hari's thudding punches, only to come out and rock his opponent in the third with a southpaw right hook before switching back to an orthodox stance and landing a crushing lead left on Hari's nose. Hari, bleeding profusely from the nose, eventually went down but beat the referee's count. He was soon turning his back to Adegbuyi though and dropping to the canvas unable to continue.

The co-main event saw welterweight champion Cédric Doumbé stop challenger Karim Ghajji in the third round to defend his title.

