Clay Captures Double Gold at No-Gi Pans
October 18 | 2022
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's No-Gi Pan tournament wrapped up in Garland, Texas Sunday with Elisabeth Clay delivering the stand-out performance capturing double gold. Fresh off a disappointing first round loss to eventual champion Amy Campo at last month's ADCC world championships, Clay rebounded at the Pans winning the women's middleweight and open weight divisions. Other women's winners included Jhenifer Aquino at roosterweight, My Bao Nguyen at light featherweight, Alexandria Enriquez at featherweight, Ana Rodrigues at lightweight, Thalyta Silva at medium heavyweight and Nathiely de Jesus at super heavyweight.
In the men's divisions Henrique "Ceconi" Cardoso also rebounded from a first round ADCC loss to take the open weight division in Texas. Cardoso may have had the move of the tournament using an old-school judo kani basami scissor takedown directly into a leg lock submission against Elder Cruz in the second round. Other men's winners included Osamah Ali Almarwai at roosterweight, Carlos Alberto Oliveira da Silva at light featherweight, Gavin Corbe at featherweight, Deandre Corbe at lightweight, Francisco Cuneo at middleweight, Manuel Ribamar at medium heavyweight, Pedro Henrique Rocha at heavyweight, Fellipe Trovo at super heavyweight and Davi Cabral at ultra heavyweight.
