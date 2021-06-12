World Champion Boxer Claressa Shields Wins MMA Debut

mixed martial arts
Claressa Shields
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three division professional world champion boxer Claressa Shields showed exactly what you'd expect in her much anticipated mixed martial arts debut in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday night. The most accomplished boxer to ever cross over into modern MMA, Shields displayed relatively weak grappling but powerful punches along with determination in coming back to stop Brittney Elkin in the third round of the PFL 4 main event.

Shields got taken down and mounted for most of the first two rounds avoiding submissions but doing little else from the bottom. The couple of times she did manage to momentarily escape, she showed her inexperience by staying close to Elkin and trying to ground and pound her rather than standing up, which only got her taken to her back again. But toward the end of the second round she was able to scramble out from underneath her opponent and deliver some hard punches from the top position which seemed to stun Elkin. At the start of the third Shields sprawled to defend a takedown and continued to hammer a seemingly spent Elkin with punches from her knees until the referee stopped the contest.

PFL 4, 2021 Fight Highlights

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Can Coffee Help Your Jiu-Jitsu?

brazilian jiu jitsu
Coffee

When you think of the name Gracie, likely the most famous family in martial arts, you probably don't also think of coffee, but that may be changing.

The same family name that has become synonymous with armbars, triangles, and chokes may soon similarly be equated with your morning cup of rich-flavored liquid energy used to start your day of training.

So why Gracie coffee? Who is Bean2Bean? Will this help my Jiu-Jitsu? For the answers to these questions and more, read on.

Bean2Bean is a family business that was started by Obel Hernandez Sr. in 2013. Recently, I spoke to Obel Hernandez Jr. Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Olivia DiToro Director of Media to find out the answers to all of the above questions.

Judo Blog: Thoughts About High Rank Promotions

judo
Judo Master Belt
EffectiveJudo.com

David Matsumoto, Ph.D., 8th Degree Black Belt recently wrote this article which I think is profound. I asked him if it was ok if I use verbatim in one of my Blogs. which he graciously agreed to. Thank you David for allowing me to share you wisdom. David is a Director at Humintell which is a cutting-edge research and training company that specializes in leveraging the science of reading people, body language, and nonverbal behavior to facilitate interviewing, deception detection, negotiation, threat assessment, social influence, and cross-cultural competence.

