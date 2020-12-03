World's Best Female Boxer to Fight in MMA

mixed martial arts
Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields, considered by many the best female professional boxer on earth, has decided to make the jump to mixed martial arts signing with the Professional Fighters League. Shields, 10-0 in boxing, turned professional after winning her second Olympic gold medal in 2016. She soon captured titles in three different weight classes becoming the quickest to ever achieve that feat in pro boxing.

A sometimes training partner of Bellator women's champion Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino, there has long been speculation of Shields moving over to MMA where female fighters tend to garner more interest than they do in boxing. For now she'll compete as a lightweight with the PFL in individual matches rather than fighting in the company's season-long competition to crown a yearly champion while also continuing her boxing career.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method
To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

The Top 5 Holiday Gift Ideas from Black Belt Magazine

essential gear
Martial Arts Gifts
If there's a martial artist in your life who's hard to shop for, look no further than this list of the best holiday gifts from the world's leading magazine of martial arts.

The holidays are right around the corner and there's no better time to shop for the ninjas in your family! Black Belt Magazine doesn't just provide the history and current events of the martial arts world, we can equip you with all the best products too. From beautiful belt displays, to stylish gloves, to collector's edition books, keep reading to check out this list of the top five gifts to kick under the tree this year.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

ONE Championship: Big Bang - Main Event Preview

mixed martial arts
ONE Championship Big Bang
On Friday, December 4, ONE Championship begins its final month of events with ONE: Big Bang. Atop that card will be a ONE Super Series main event for the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Reigning champion Roman Kryklia defends the gold against Murat "The Butcher" Aygun in the evening's closing contest.

This will be the first defense of the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship after COVID-19 forced the world to change its schedule. Now, back in action, Kryklia can resume his bid to lock down the division and rule over his competition.

As with any light heavyweight bout, fans can expect pure, raw power between these two outstanding strikers. The Ukrainian won the inaugural light heavyweight gold with a TKO over Tarik Khbabez last November. And Aygun has six knockouts on his impressive record.

But those numbers are superseded by the champion. More than half of his 40-plus professional victories have come by way of knockout. A victory on Friday will continue his streak of wins and prove he's the best light heavyweight striker on the planet.

And that is precisely his goal.

"The biggest motivation for my training is to prove to everybody that I'm #1 in the light heavyweight division," Kryklia told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.

Four other martial art tilts will support the premier ONE Super Series bout.

You can watch ONE: Big Bang live and free on the B/R Live app on Friday, December 4, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

