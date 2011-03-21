Chuck Norris vs. Bruce Lee

LIST YOUR SCHOOL
When martial arts legend and political juggernaut Chuck Norris shares his thoughts on Bruce Lee, you listen. On his WorldNetDaily column, Chuck Norris discusses Bruce Lee's charm, adaptability, and whether the jeet kune do master would have stood a chance against the karate champ.

Bruce Lee's Strengths

Chuck Norris: "The truth is Lee was a formidable opponent with a chiseled physique and technique. I totally enjoyed sparring and just spending time with him. He was as charismatic and friendly in the ring and at home as he was on film. His confidence and wit were dazzling, and sometimes even debilitating to others. […] Lee was lightning fast, very agile and incredibly strong for his size."

Bruce Lee's Adaptability

Chuck Norris: "Bruce Lee learned from everybody. He had a very open mind. He never believed in only one martial arts style or that one was superior. He believed that everything had strengths and weaknesses and that we should find the strengths in each method."

Bruce Lee's Chances Against Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris: "Would I have beaten Bruce Lee in a real competition, or not? You'll forgive me for answering with another Bruceism: 'Showing off is the fool's idea of glory.' "

While their dream fight never became a reality in the ring, the epic battle can be seen in the 1972 Bruce Lee film The Way of the Dragon (also released as Return of the Dragon).

