Chuck Norris vs. Bruce Lee
When martial arts legend and political juggernaut Chuck Norris shares his thoughts on Bruce Lee, you listen. On his WorldNetDaily column, Chuck Norris discusses Bruce Lee's charm, adaptability, and whether the jeet kune do master would have stood a chance against the karate champ.
Bruce Lee's Strengths
Chuck Norris: "The truth is Lee was a formidable opponent with a chiseled physique and technique. I totally enjoyed sparring and just spending time with him. He was as charismatic and friendly in the ring and at home as he was on film. His confidence and wit were dazzling, and sometimes even debilitating to others. […] Lee was lightning fast, very agile and incredibly strong for his size."
Bruce Lee's Adaptability
Chuck Norris: "Bruce Lee learned from everybody. He had a very open mind. He never believed in only one martial arts style or that one was superior. He believed that everything had strengths and weaknesses and that we should find the strengths in each method."
Bruce Lee's Chances Against Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris: "Would I have beaten Bruce Lee in a real competition, or not? You'll forgive me for answering with another Bruceism: 'Showing off is the fool's idea of glory.' "
While their dream fight never became a reality in the ring, the epic battle can be seen in the 1972 Bruce Lee film The Way of the Dragon (also released as Return of the Dragon).
- Next Generation of Jeet Kune Do Movies - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Chuck Norris Movies: Lone Wolf McQuade and 23 Other Action ... ›
- Chuck Norris vs. Bruce Lee » Black Belt Magazine ›
- 11 Things You Didn't Know About Jeet Kune Do Expert Dan Inosanto ›
- The Saga of the Bruce Lee Martial Arts Masterpiece - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Chuck Norris Throwback: How to Choose A Martial Arts School - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Bruce Lee, Leo Fong and Their Martial Arts Connection, Part 2 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Bruce Lee, Leo Fong and Their Martial Arts Connection, Part 1 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Chuck Norris Reflects on his Films in Exclusive Interview - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Bruce Lee, Leo Fong and Their Martial Arts Connection - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Chuck Norris Movies: Films Remembered by the Martial Arts Icon - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Chuck Norris: How to Choose A Martial Arts School - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Learn the Real Chuck Norris Facts - Black Belt Magazine ›