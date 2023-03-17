"Chuck Norris' tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.” Check Out Our Favorite Chuck Norris Jokes (Facts?) Below!
One of the most memorable and meme-able martial arts stars in history is Chuck Norris! Check out our favorite Chuck Norris jokes found across the internet!
- Chuck Norris' tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.
- When God said, “Let there be light!” Chuck Norris said, “Say please.”
- Chuck Norris does not sleep. He waits.
- There is no chin behind Chuck Norris' beard. There is only another fist.
- If you want a list of Chuck Norris' enemies, just check the extinct species list.
- Chuck Norris does not use spell check. If he happens to misspell a word, Oxford will change the spelling.
- Chuck Norris' calendar goes straight from March 31st to April 2nd, because no one fools Chuck Norris.
- Once a cobra bit Chuck Norris' leg. After five days of excruciating pain, the cobra died.
- Champions are the breakfast of Chuck Norris.
- When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.
- Chuck Norris can kill two stones with one bird.
- Chuck Norris once punched a man in the soul.
- Chuck Norris can drown a fish.
- When police officers approach Chuck Norris they say, "we have the right to remain silent.”
- When Chuck Norris was born, he drove his mother home from the hospital.
- Chuck Norris once bowled a perfect game with a marble.
- Voldemort refers to Chuck Norris as “You Know Who.”
- When Chuck Norris enters a room, he doesn't turn the lights on, he turns the dark off.
- The only time Chuck Norris was ever wrong, was when he thought he had made a mistake.
- Chuck Norris can tie his shoes with his feet.
- When Chuck Norris does a pushup, he's pushing the Earth down.
- Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.
- The Great Wall of China was originally created to keep Chuck Norris out. It didn’t work.
- The flu gets a Chuck Norris shot every year.
- Chuck Norris destroyed the periodic table, because Chuck Norris only recognizes the element of surprise.
- When Chuck Norris was born, the only person who cried was the doctor. Never slap Chuck Norris.
- Chuck Norris can sneeze with his eyes open.
- Chuck Norris doesn't breathe, he holds air hostage.
- Chuck Norris can start a fire with an ice cube.
