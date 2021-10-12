UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Arrested Over Domestic Violence

news
Chuck Liddell
cdn.vox-cdn.com Esther Lin

Chuck Liddell releases statement on domestic battery arrest, claims he was the victim.

UFC hall of famer Chuck Liddell was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery early Monday morning by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following an altercation with his wife at their home. He was released later in the day on $20,000 bail. According to reports, Liddell's wife, Heidi Northcott, did not require medical attention.

Liddell released a statement via Instagram saying he was the victim of the incident, that his wife assaulted him but he did not respond. However, he said that when deputies informed him his wife would be arrested, he volunteered to go in her place. One of the most popular fighters in UFC history, Liddell was the company's light heavyweight champion from 2005 to 2007. He last fought in 2018.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Ebb and Flow… How to Always Progress Whether you Win or “Lose”

brazilian jiu jitsu
Brazilian jiu-jitsu
cdn.pixabay.com Gregory Costa

Is losing or a slump mean a tough bill to swallow, yes... but what if it was turned into a blessing in disguise that's just waiting for you to seize it... let's find out

Slump periods, plateaus, whatever you want to call them. We all go through them in life, maybe at work, school, or learning a new skill, but when it comes to the skill of BJJ, they make or break us.

The journey each of us goes through over the years is a personal and transformative experience. It isn't just about technical proficiency on the mats. In fact, technical proficiency has little to do with it; in my opinion, the mindset and attitude you develop as you evolve is more what it is about. To me, technical proficiency is the result of that mindset and attitude.

Keep Reading Show less

Khabib Announces Top Training Partner Signs With ONE Championship

news
Saygid Izagakhmaev
cdn.onefc.com

Dagestani Sensation Saygid Izagakhmaev Signs with ONE Championship

Mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov took to the world of social media on Tuesday to announce a new addition to the ONE Championship roster. 27-year-old Saygid Izagakhmaev will jump onto the global stage in December, per Nurmagomedov.
Keep Reading Show less

Petrosyan, Superbon Compete For Inaugural Featherweight Gold At ONE First Strike

one championship
Petrosyan vs Superbon
cdn.onefc.com

Petrosyan Vs. Superbon, Grand Prix Confirmed For ONE: First Strike

At ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15, ONE Championship's top two ranked featherweights will look each other in the eye and compete for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.
Keep Reading Show less