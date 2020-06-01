Chuck Liddell tries to calm the crowd

As riots continue to happen daily, Chuck Liddell tries to clam down the crowds in Huntington beach, California. You can see in the video below that the former UFC fighter is trying de-escalate protesters also he was trying to break up fights and his intention was to talk to people who were defending their businisses and keep the peace.


Chuck Liddell works to calm crowds at protests in Huntington Beach | ABC7 youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
chuck liddell
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

Behind the Scenes: Martial Arts in Saudi Arabia

In 1932 the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was unified, after which it became recognized as a nation. Although young, the country has deep roots. Part of those roots is the warrior culture that was created by a series of battles. With such a history, it comes as no surprise that Saudi Arabia is now establishing itself as a top breeding ground for martial artists and combat-sports athletes.

Keep Reading Show less
Combatives

The Sword Behind the Smile

In Karate Way, often I've discussed the many Japanese idioms and sayings that refer to the sword. This aspect of colloquial Japanese reminds one of how deeply the sword and the warrior influenced the culture of that country.

Thinking about these figures of speech, I remembered one that I heard as a child: umi no uchi no katana, "the sword behind the smile." This is a curious saying. How should one interpret it? A smile behind the sword would seem obvious in meaning. You are ready, even eager to use the weapon and happy to do so. But the other way around? We associate smiles with politeness and friendliness. The sword hiding behind that seems incompatible.

Keep Reading Show less
japanese martial arts

Fight 2 Win 142

Fight 2 Win 142 is lined up with an exciting line up of grappling matches. Main event will feature superstar Gabi Garcia vs Kendall Reusing with co-main event Johnny Tama vs Dante Leon.

Fight 2 Win is back in Dallas this weekend for the fourth straight weekend of fights. This weekend IBJJF Hall of Famer and four time ADCC Champion Gabi Garcia takes on Team USA wrestler Kendall Reusing. This NoGi Women's heavyweight event is guaranteed to put on a great show.

Keep Reading Show less
Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter