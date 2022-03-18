LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Amateur MMA Fighter Dies Two Days After TKO Loss

news
Christian Lubenga
Image Courtesy: Fall River Reporter/Black Wolf Martial Arts
Amateur mixed martial arts fighter Christian Lubenga died at the age of 27 on Monday, two days after making his debut as a fighter at the AMMO Fight League event in West Springfield, Mass. Lubenga, who trained at Black Wolf MMA in Connecticut, was TKO'd in the 3rd round by Cody McCracken, who was also making his amateur debut.

The website New England Mixed Martial Arts reports that the ending of the fight did not seem particularly violent. Nevertheless, Lubenga was taken to the hospital following the bout and died there on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known, though the Hampden County District Attorney is investigating the incident.

