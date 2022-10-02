Christian Lee vs. Kiamrian Abbasov Announced As ONE on Prime Video 4 Main Event
Lee recaptured the ONE Lightweight World Championship at ONE 160 with a stunning blitz over Ok Rae Yoon. Lee, who holds the record for most finishes inside the Circle, defeated the South Korean with a second-round knockout. After the win, Lee was adamant he still wanted to challenge for the welterweight gold.
Those pleas were heard, and he will get what he wants while the lightweight division works itself out to find the next top contender.
Abbasov returns to the welterweight division after failing to dethrone Reinier De Ridder for middleweight gold. But at welterweight, he has been outstanding. Abbasov began his ONE career with wins over Agilan Thani and Yushin Okami before challenging Zebaztian Kadestam for the ONE Welterweight World Championship.
After a five-round war with Kadestam, Abbasov became the division’s new face. He would return to defend the crown against American James Nakashima and show his champion’s heart with a wild comeback TKO victory in the fourth round. Now he will try to prevent Lee from coming up and making history.
The champion vs. champion matchup will garner a lot of attention and put the Lee family back on the marquee after Angela Lee headlined ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30 with her own bid at two-division gold.Lee and Abbasov have proven to be exciting athletes who always look for the emphatic finish, and that will make for an incredible main event at ONE on Prime Video 4 next month in November. Additional matchups and details will be announced at a later date.
