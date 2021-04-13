ONE Championship: Lee vs Nastyukhin at ONE on TNT II
Christian "The Warrior" Lee will defend the ONE Lightweight World Championship in the main event of ONE on TNT II against Timofey Nastyukhin on Wednesday, April 14, as ONE Championship's incredible April continues.
The Hawaii-based Singaporean has been on fire since 2018 with four finishes in his last five victories and the all-important title win. The lone decision win was a short-notice performance in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix finals that saw him move past Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev at ONE: Century.
But his guard will need to be up at all times against Nastyukhin. The powerful Russian stunned a global audience with his first-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez and continued his impressive run with a hard-fought victory over Pieter Buist to earn the title shot.
Lee is powerful in his own right. The United MMA star holds the ONE record for finishes with 13.
The lightweight title tilt should be guaranteed fireworks when the bell rings as both men are aggressive finishers who have a full slate of skills no matter where the action ends up.
Before Lee puts his gold on the line, return to ONE: Enter The Dragon to relive his outstanding title-winning performance against Shinya Aoki. Witness how the road to ONE on TNT II began with the lightweight division spinning on its axis.
Shinya Aoki vs. Christian Lee | Full Fight Replay
Watch the main card on TNT or the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. The West Coast can watch the main card on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST.
The event will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials.
Prelims will be aired on the B/R App, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.
