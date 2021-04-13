FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

ONE Championship: Lee vs Nastyukhin at ONE on TNT II

mixed martial arts
Christian Lee
img.i-scmp.com

Christian "The Warrior" Lee will defend the ONE Lightweight World Championship in the main event of ONE on TNT II against Timofey Nastyukhin on Wednesday, April 14, as ONE Championship's incredible April continues.

The Hawaii-based Singaporean has been on fire since 2018 with four finishes in his last five victories and the all-important title win. The lone decision win was a short-notice performance in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix finals that saw him move past Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev at ONE: Century.

But his guard will need to be up at all times against Nastyukhin. The powerful Russian stunned a global audience with his first-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez and continued his impressive run with a hard-fought victory over Pieter Buist to earn the title shot.

Lee is powerful in his own right. The United MMA star holds the ONE record for finishes with 13.

The lightweight title tilt should be guaranteed fireworks when the bell rings as both men are aggressive finishers who have a full slate of skills no matter where the action ends up.

Before Lee puts his gold on the line, return to ONE: Enter The Dragon to relive his outstanding title-winning performance against Shinya Aoki. Witness how the road to ONE on TNT II began with the lightweight division spinning on its axis.

Shinya Aoki vs. Christian Lee | Full Fight Replay

Watch the main card on TNT or the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. The West Coast can watch the main card on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST.

The event will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials.

Prelims will be aired on the B/R App, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

Watch the main card on TNT or the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. The West Coast can watch the main card on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST.

The event will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials.

Prelims will be aired on the B/R App, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
Yahoo Sports

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Keep Reading Show less
FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Talk is Cheap: MMA Opinion

mixed martial arts
Chael Sonnen
img.bleacherreport.net

So which is it: We like when MMA fighters trash talk or we don't?

We like when there is apparent beef between opponents or we don't? It has to be asked because it seems when a fighter excels at throwing verbal jabs as well as real ones, they get celebrated and sometimes even fast-tracked to better spots in the fight game. But it also seems the loquaciousness of some obligates them to higher expectations for some reason.

There will always be discussion about who does it best or who best follows in the great Muhammad Ali's footsteps, but this is not about how good someone may be at it except insofar as it is part of the success equation. In other words, if being good at it propels. But, there really is an angle to explore in how the fan sees the value in the verbal sparring. And then subsequently what that fan or fans thinks when things go sideways for their favorite smacksmith.

Keep Reading Show less
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey