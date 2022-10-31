Christian Lee Believes Soldic vs. Ramazanov Will Be A Welterweight Title Eliminator
The matchup that has his attention the most of all will be the ONE on Prime Video 5 contest on December 2 between Roberto Soldic and Murad Ramazanov.
“Yeah, that’s definitely a fight that’s going to be on my radar. Of course, I’m not looking past Abbasov. He’s the only thing on my mind right now,” Lee said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.
“But after I win the welterweight title, assuming all goes well, I know for sure it’s going to be one of those two that’s next in line.”
Soldic was one of the sport’s biggest free agents and chose to sign with ONE earlier in 2022. The former two-division KSW champion will make his highly-anticipated debut against the undefeated Ramazanov in a pivotal welterweight battle.
The hype surrounding Soldic, and Ramazanov’s current status within the division, has Lee circling the bout as a title eliminator.
“Roberto, he’s been a big name that ONE Championship just recently signed. I know there’s been a lot of talk about him. A lot of hype coming from behind him. So I think that if he wins, and he gets a good finish over Ramazanov, he’s definitely next in line,” said Lee.
“I think that Ramazanov was already in line for a title shot before that fight. So I don’t see any other welterweight contenders that they would put ahead of the line for a title shot.”
But before he can defend the title against either man, Lee has to take it off Abbasov. That will be no easy feat, as Abbasov has shown incredible grit as the welterweight king. Although it will be a tall task, Lee believes everything has led to this moment.
“Every performance is your biggest performance. And going into this fight, this is everything. Everything that I’ve worked towards has led to this moment, so yeah, definitely. This is going to be my biggest moment to date,” said Lee.
ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee will air live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, November 18. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.