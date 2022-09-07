Christian Lee Closes Door On Potential Trilogy With Ok Rae Yoon After TKO Finish
Christian Lee regained his ONE Lightweight World Championship at ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II with an incredible second-round TKO victory.
The bout served as an immediate rematch for Lee, who lost the title to Ok Rae Yoon after an incredible close five-round battle inside the Circle. Although Ok got his hand raised, Lee believed he did enough to retain and shouted down the decision.
Now the ONE Championship athlete has closed the book on his rivalry with Ok and looks forward to the next challenger.
"There's no need for a rematch. For me, finishing Ok the way I did, there's no need for a rematch because I feel that I won the first time. And I made sure that I won the second time. So this is it," said Lee in the post-match interview.
The feeling that the South Korean does not deserve an immediate rematch stems from how the match ended with an emphatic statement by Lee and because he feels this was just a continuation of the first encounter.
"You know, I felt him in our first fight. We went five rounds together. I had a very good feel of what he was going to bring to the table. And you know, on the other end, for him, what he saw that night in our first meeting was not me and my full abilities. I really feel that," said Lee.
"So the training that I put in for this one, I feel that I was a completely different fighter. And so I knew that I was going to win. And in my heart, I knew that I was going to get a finish. So there was no doubt."
The Lee family mantra is to end bouts as quickly as possible, and "The Warrior" was happy with his performance at ONE 160 in doing just that. He stuck to the game plan, and his aggressive style forced Ok to buckle under the pressure.
The Hawaii resident was pleased and is now enjoying some time off with his family to recharge before getting back in the gym to defend the ONE Lightweight World Championship.
"It was a great night in the office. I was able to execute the game plan in 2 rounds and regain my title. I'm so grateful to be out here doing what I love and providing for my family at the same time," wrote Lee.