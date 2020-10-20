ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix Preview
ONE Championship is getting set for a monster card on Friday, October 30. At ONE: Inside The Matrix, four World Championship bouts will line the card and bring non-stop excitement to the global stage.
And perhaps the show-stealing title tilt will be when ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee meets the undefeated Iuri Lapicus.
Lee has already ascended to the top of the martial arts world at just 22-years-old. Which means he hasn't even reached his peak yet. Currently, on a four-bout win streak, Lee can continue to show his growth and build an enduring legacy.
However, Lapicus is not a stepping stone.
The unheralded 14-0 Moldovan has quickly jumped to the front of the lightweight line. Perhaps even more impressive than the record itself is that Lapicus has finished all 14 opponents, 13 in the first round. As he rounds out his striking game at Team Petrosyan, Lapicus stands to make an impact and become a household name with a title victory in Singapore.
This matchup could be one of the very best of the year. The talent for these martial artists is off the charts, and they are both proven finishers. At ONE: Inside The Matrix, something will have to give, and someone will get their hand raised.
Christian Lee vs. Iuri Lapicus | Roads To ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX www.youtube.com
To catch the match, along with the three remaining World Championship contests, you can watch on the B/R Live app live and free on Friday, October 30, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.
