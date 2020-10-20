ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix Preview

ONE Championship is getting set for a monster card on Friday, October 30. At ONE: Inside The Matrix, four World Championship bouts will line the card and bring non-stop excitement to the global stage.

And perhaps the show-stealing title tilt will be when ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee meets the undefeated Iuri Lapicus.

Lee has already ascended to the top of the martial arts world at just 22-years-old. Which means he hasn't even reached his peak yet. Currently, on a four-bout win streak, Lee can continue to show his growth and build an enduring legacy.

However, Lapicus is not a stepping stone.

The unheralded 14-0 Moldovan has quickly jumped to the front of the lightweight line. Perhaps even more impressive than the record itself is that Lapicus has finished all 14 opponents, 13 in the first round. As he rounds out his striking game at Team Petrosyan, Lapicus stands to make an impact and become a household name with a title victory in Singapore.

This matchup could be one of the very best of the year. The talent for these martial artists is off the charts, and they are both proven finishers. At ONE: Inside The Matrix, something will have to give, and someone will get their hand raised.

To catch the match, along with the three remaining World Championship contests, you can watch on the B/R Live app live and free on Friday, October 30, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

The Top Five Martial Arts Families

Just like royalty has dynastic families that rule over nations, martial arts have dynasties that rule over the world of combat. So here's a list of our top five family dynasties in martial arts...


Demetrious Johnson, Killer in the Cage or on the Couch! Team Method

If you're one of the greatest fighters on earth, somebody who's won world championships and been called the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artists ever, what do you do to stay sharp during the pandemic lockdown? Why, play video games, of course!

OK, bashing opponents when you have Street Fighter V running on your gaming console may not keep you quite as sharp as sparring in the gym, but for Demetrious Johnson, gaming is almost as big a passion as fighting.

Stuck in lockdown purgatory in his home state of Washington, Johnson hasn't been able to train with partners for three months, and he's faced ongoing uncertainty over his upcoming title fight for the ONE Championship flyweight crown with the bout twice scheduled and postponed now. In addition to home-schooling his three children, the Black Belt Hall of Famer has managed to stay in shape by piling up the miles running, doing hundreds of push-ups, sit-ups and chin-ups … and logging the online gaming hours.

European Sambo Championships Canceled

The 2020 European Sambo Championships, scheduled to take place November 27-29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. European and All-Russian Sambo Federations President Sergei Eliseev cited the worsening situation around the world and particularly in Russia where there were nearly 16000 new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday.

Yekaterinburg may instead receive the rights to the 2022 European Championships or even the 2021 tournament. The 2021 championships are scheduled for Italy but at the moment it's unclear whether they will be able to host the event.

Cliff Stewart Passes Away

It's being reported that Cliff Stewart, a founding member of the Black Karate Federation and renowned celebrity bodyguard, has passed away. During his time in the martial arts Stewart was said to have achieved 15 black belts or equivalent ranks training with some of the most respected instructors in the Southern California area, including Jeet Kune Do's Dan Inosanto and silat expert Paul de Thouars. As a bodyguard his client's included such notables as Muhammad Ali and Wesley Snipes.

