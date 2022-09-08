Chingiz Allazov Plans Surprise For Superbon At ONE on Prime Video 2
Chingiz Allazov rode in from the shadows as the dark horse in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and took down the tournament crown to rise to the top contender spot.
Now he returns to challenge Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Friday, September 30.
The highly-anticipated clash of strikers has the martial arts world buzzing, and Allazov believes he has the right game plan to secure his spot in history.
“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter, he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet,” Allazov told ONE.
“My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, ‘I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.’ Now, we have a good plan for Superbon.”
The ONE Championship kickboxer knows that Superbon is a different animal to hunt.
Allazov does not plan to utilize the same game plan he had for Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, or Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to earn this opportunity.
“He has good kicks, I have the same good kicks. He has good boxing, but I have two-to-three times better boxing than him and more power than him. In this sport, it comes down to who is clever, who is more powerful, who has more timing, and who has a good game plan,” said Allazov.
“I am focused on him completely. I will not fight him like I have fought the others. I will work with him. Maybe if he makes a mistake, maybe I can land a kick or punch that will get a knockout.”
The title challenger is already envisioning life with the gold.
Allazov is picturing a future of defending the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against top stars such as Marat Grigorian and Giorgio Petrosyan. However, he knows he has to be dialed in against Superbon to turn those dreams into reality.
“Now, my concentration is 100 percent on the fight. If he doesn’t have the same focus, then I will kill him. The same for me, if I don’t have focus, then I will have a problem,” said Allazov.
“When I go to fight with Superbon, I want him to say after the first round, ‘Oh, what happened? He has a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of things.’”
ONE on Prime Video 2 airs live on Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.