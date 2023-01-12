Chingiz Allazov Ready For ONE Fight Night 6 Main Event 'People Waited For This'
After a short delay, Allazov gets his shot at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on Friday, January 13. With the bout just days away, Allazov is confident he will dethrone Superbon in Bangkok.
“He has good timing, he has a good universal style. I have kicks and power over him. He’s a very good fighter but maybe he makes a little mistake here and it’s a big problem in his fight with me,” Allazov told ONE.
Superbon has been unparalleled since arriving in ONE Championship. He entered on a nine-bout win streak and added three more victories on the global stage to run his streak to 12. But they were not just any three opponents. He has toppled Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian in consecutive outings.
But Allazov is unphased.
Before Superbon took on Petrosyan for the inaugural featherweight title, the Thai star said the Italian was a player, not a fighter. Ahead of the ONE Fight Night 6 main event, Allazov threw those words back at the reigning king.
“He doesn’t like punching. He doesn’t like real fights, you know? He has this clever game plan. He has kicks, kicks, kicks, and after that, maybe he would like the fight,” said Allazov.
“Chinga” said that he began his preparation for his title bid after defeating Sitthichai in the tournament final. After eight months, he finally gets his shot at glory. Anticipation can cause anxiety, but for Allazov, it has given him laser-like focus. The Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker is zeroed in on his main event opportunity.
His incredible rise from tournament dark horse to a top contender can be completed by entering into the pound-for-pound discussions by defeating Superbon. The training is complete, and now Allazov is ready to execute to become the division’s new kingpin.
“Now I am more focused on this fight. This is one of the best fighters in the world. People waited for this, and I waited for this. My team waited for this. My coach waited for this. I like this day. Mentally, I’m ready for this fight,” said Allazov.
ONE Fight Night 6 airs on Friday, January 13, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Prime Video. The action is live and free to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.