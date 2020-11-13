Chick Fight: New Movie Now Streaming!

<p>Sifu Harinder Singh and Black Belt Magazine invite you to honor Bruce Lee on his 80'th birthday by taking part in the "10,000" Kicks in 10 Days Challenge to Feed the Children. </p><p>In the spirit of giving, this is a great opportunity for Martial Artists to unite and donate $10 to "Feed the Children". For every $10 you donate "Feed The Children" supplements up to 60 meals for hungry children.</p><h2><a href="https://secure.feedthechildren.org/site/Donation2?3841.donation=form1&df_id=3841&s_src=partner&s_subsrc=century-martial-arts-kick-challenge&utm_campaign=partners&utm_source=century-martial-arts&utm_medium=vurl&utm_content=2020-kick-challenge" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Feed The Children</a><br/></h2><p><a href="https://www.feedthechildren.org/1000kicks" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">https://www.feedthechildren.org/1000kicks</a></p><p>Share this challenge with your communities and let's honor Bruce Lee, challenge ourselves to do 10,000 kicks in 10 days, and feed hungry children at the same time. Use the #1000kicks #blackbeltmag and lets make this challenge go viral.</p><h2>Details:</h2><p>The goal is to complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 days by doing 1000 kicks a day. In honor of Bruce Lee we will do his favorite Kick, the "Jeet Tek" or the Intercepting Stop Kick to the Knee. If you cannot do 1000 kicks a day, no problem! The goal is to push yourself to do your best.</p><p>The 10,000 Kick Challenge will begin on Nov 17 and end on Bruce Lee's 80'th Birthday on Nov 27. On Nov 27'th the first 500 registrants will go live together at 10:00 am PST on Zoom and complete the final 1000 kicks together over 2 hours. This is your chance to be recorded in history and do 500,000 kicks together.</p><p>On Nov 10'th Sifu Harinder Singh will go live on Black Belt Magazine's Facebook Page and conduct a seminar on "Bruce Lee's Favorite Kick - Intercepting Stop Kick (The Jeet Tek) to the Knee". You will learn the mechanics and applications of Jeet Kune Do's most devastating kick and how to instantly add this weapon to your martial arts arsenal. Sifu Singh will also teach you how to safely practice this kick by yourself for the 10,000 kick challenge.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e0003e429ef223ab4fed5f1b04822b9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-runner-src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY4Mjg5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTE5MDQ4Nn0.gtpySnOOqPT75DxqV23N40Uojuyks_IHp13dcck2FSY/image.jpg?width=980" id="6c4cd" type="lazy-image"/>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
© Ian Spanier Photography 2019,
</small>
As a bonus Gift to you you will also receive, 10 Free Video Lessons from Sifu Harinder Singh's "Jeet Kune Do for Black Belts" digital course by Black Belt Magazine. Prizes will also be awarded on Bruce Lee's birthday for the most dedicated participants. #10000kicks #brucelee #blackbeltmag #sifusingh #jeetkunedo #feedthechildren #centurymartialarts
Sign Up Now!
</div>
