Chatri Sityodtong Reacts To Superbon's Title-Winning KO, Wishes Petrosyan Well
ONE Championship crowned its first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion last week when Superbon completed the Knockout of the Year when he put Giorgio Petrosyan, the greatest of all-time, out cold on the mat at ONE: First Strike.
The result left ONE Co-Founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in awe as well, and the leader of Asia's largest sports media property took to social media to ruminate on the two amazing athletes who gave fans one of the most memorable moments in 2021.
"Congratulations to Superbon on becoming the new ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! He truly shocked the world with the most sensational head kick KO victory over the greatest kickboxer of all time, Giorgio Petrosyan," wrote Sityodtong.
"I always say that fighters have the toughest job in the world. They sacrifice everything to chase their greatness for the world to witness. Fans do not truly realize how much sacrifice it takes to be a professional fighter. Fans only see the glory, glamour, and fireworks of fight night."
The man at the helm of ONE continued, citing the rigorous training it takes to achieve greatness in the sport. Sityodtong was inspired not only by Superbon's finish but also by Petrosyan's greatness.
"The reality is that elite world championship fighters like Superbon and Giorgio endure a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice that would make 99.9% of the world quit. They train endless hours, miss birthday parties, battle through injuries, skip social gatherings, exhaust their bodies, overcome impossible odds, maintain insane diets, conquer setbacks and losses, resist all sorts of temptations, defeat their fears and doubts, and so much more," wrote Sityodtong.
"In many ways, fighters live truly honorable and courageous lives. They choose to follow their hearts, live their dreams, and inspire the world. And they dare to do it all with the entire world watching their every success and failure."
Sityodtong finished by wishing Petrosyan a speedy recovery, who underwent successful surgery to repair his broken jaw, and congratulated the brand new ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, Superbon.
"I salute both extraordinary warriors for chasing their greatness in ONE, the world's largest stage of martial arts. I wish Giorgio a full and speedy recovery. Congratulations again to Superbon," said Sityodtong.
Knockout Of The Year?! Superbon SHOCKS Giorgio Petrosyan 😱Superbon knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONE...
