Chatri Sityodtong Reacts To Superbon's Title-Winning KO, Wishes Petrosyan Well

one championship
Chatri Sityodtong
www.onefc.com One Championship

Chatri Sityodtong Teases ONE Championship's North American Broadcast Plans

ONE Championship crowned its first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion last week when Superbon completed the Knockout of the Year when he put Giorgio Petrosyan, the greatest of all-time, out cold on the mat at ONE: First Strike.

The result left ONE Co-Founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in awe as well, and the leader of Asia's largest sports media property took to social media to ruminate on the two amazing athletes who gave fans one of the most memorable moments in 2021.

"Congratulations to Superbon on becoming the new ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! He truly shocked the world with the most sensational head kick KO victory over the greatest kickboxer of all time, Giorgio Petrosyan," wrote Sityodtong.

"I always say that fighters have the toughest job in the world. They sacrifice everything to chase their greatness for the world to witness. Fans do not truly realize how much sacrifice it takes to be a professional fighter. Fans only see the glory, glamour, and fireworks of fight night."

The man at the helm of ONE continued, citing the rigorous training it takes to achieve greatness in the sport. Sityodtong was inspired not only by Superbon's finish but also by Petrosyan's greatness.

"The reality is that elite world championship fighters like Superbon and Giorgio endure a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice that would make 99.9% of the world quit. They train endless hours, miss birthday parties, battle through injuries, skip social gatherings, exhaust their bodies, overcome impossible odds, maintain insane diets, conquer setbacks and losses, resist all sorts of temptations, defeat their fears and doubts, and so much more," wrote Sityodtong.

"In many ways, fighters live truly honorable and courageous lives. They choose to follow their hearts, live their dreams, and inspire the world. And they dare to do it all with the entire world watching their every success and failure."

Sityodtong finished by wishing Petrosyan a speedy recovery, who underwent successful surgery to repair his broken jaw, and congratulated the brand new ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, Superbon.

"I salute both extraordinary warriors for chasing their greatness in ONE, the world's largest stage of martial arts. I wish Giorgio a full and speedy recovery. Congratulations again to Superbon," said Sityodtong.

Knockout Of The Year?! Superbon SHOCKS Giorgio Petrosyan 😱

Superbon knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONE...


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Calls For Lee County to Become Bruce Lee County

news
Bruce Lee
images.squarespace-cdn.com Creator: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy | Credit: AlamyCopyright: © Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

Bruce Lee

A campaign has begun on the petition website change.org to change the name of Lee County, Fla. to "Bruce Lee County." The area was originally named after the civil war general, Robert E. Lee. But now a movement has been started by a group of local artists known as Artsemble Underground which, according to an NBC News report, is owned by Brian Weaver who said living in a county named after a confederate general does not make him proud.
Keep Reading Show less

Dumont Decisions Ladd at UFC Fight Night 195

ufc
Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd
cdn.vox-cdn.com Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Norma Dumont vs. Aspen Ladd full Fight video highlights - MMA Fighting

Norma Dumont fought cautious but smart taking a largely uneventful decision over Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Fight Night 195 Saturday in Las Vegas. Ladd, who hadn't been in the cage since December 2019, was coming back from a severe knee injury compounded by weight cutting problems. After failing to make weight for a bantamweight match-up two weeks ago, she stepped into the featherweight bout against Dumont on short notice and it all seemed to show. She did little the first three rounds allowing Dumont to build up a lead with little more than her jab. Though Ladd came alive a bit in the last two rounds, Dumont still managed to claim a comfortable unanimous decision.
Keep Reading Show less

ONE First Strike Recap

one championship
ONE Championship
cdn.onefc.com

ONE First Strike - ONE Championship - The Home of Martial Arts

ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 15, with six sensational kickboxing contests at ONE: First Strike.

Not only did the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix get underway, but in the main event, the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion was crowned. The epic night delivered from start to finish with five knockouts!

Did you miss a second of the action? Return to Singapore as we recap all of the action from ONE: First Strike.

Keep Reading Show less