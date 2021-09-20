ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong Promoted to BJJ Brown Belt

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong has leveled up in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The leader of Asia's largest sports media property was recently promoted to a brown belt, marking another achievement in his own martial arts career.

"By my rough calculation, I have spent at least 2,400 hours on the mats (if not more). It has been a long journey with many ups and downs (and injuries), but I would not change any of it," wrote Sityodtong on his Instagram post marking the event.

"I have been submitted more times than I can remember. I have gone home discouraged more times than I care to admit. I have wanted to give up more times than I can count. For sure, I am not the most talented jiu-jitsu student, but my love for the gentle art is unbreakable. "

ONE's leader has been a lifelong martial artist. The latest promotion marks a significant moment in his own athletic career. The entrepreneur has fully embraced the grappling arts to go along with his striking background.

And the belt presentation was special as well.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex "Little Rock" Silva wrapped the coveted belt around his waist. The Evolve MMA representative is a World Champion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu artist and has helped train ONE's CEO and Chairman along his own journey.

When thanking his list of trainers and training partners, Sityodtong wrote, "Each of you gave me a piece of your game and generously shared your love of the gentle art with me. You beat me up and made me suffer, but I am eternally grateful for all of the lessons on and off the mats."

The hard work is not over. ONE's charismatic leader will continue his training and perhaps one-day exchange brown for black.

Knockout Highlights From The Stars Of ONE Revolution

ONE Championship brings a stacked event to the global stage on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

Headlining the 11-bout event will be three World Championship encounters featuring six of the best martial artists on the planet.

Smith Submits Spann in UFC Fight Night Main Event

Light heavyweight mainstay Anthony Smith posted another solid performance Saturday night submitting Ryan Spann in the first round of the main event at UFC Fight Night 192 from Las Vegas.
Virtual Fight Tour X: James Pore Returns, Team Binns Impressive in Wins

Shortly after celebrating their one year anniversary, Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour was back in action Saturday night with a card full of up-and-coming talent and seasoned professionals. In addition to the exciting point fighting matchups, Maria Routel-Ferguson of Team AmeriKick demonstrated her bo routine and Gakuji Tozaki performed his traditional Japanese kata after recently winning gold at the Karate-1 Premier League event in Cairo, Egypt. There were several great storylines throughout the fighting divisions that included four head-to-head matchups and two team fights. Keep reading to find out how it all went down.

