Century Fitness Training Station

Level up Your Home Gym With a Single Piece of Equipment!

This is the perfect complement to any home gym, as well as an amazing stand-alone tool. The Fitness Training Station from Century Martial Arts is a bag hanger that refuses to be only that. Its durable steel frame features dip bars, pull-up handles and push-up handles, plus pegs for hanging plate weights to boost the unit's stability. It gives you everything you need for an upper-body workout that hits the chest, biceps and triceps.And that's not even mentioning the main function of the Fitness Training Station — to hold a heavy bag for your martial arts training! The Station will handle a bag that weighs up to a 100 pounds and can easily be set up anywhere: in your home office, garage or bedroom, anywhere you have the space. Best part is the unit doesn't require drilling into a wall or the ceiling to install.Bag not included. Some assembly required.

For more information, contact a Century customer-service representative at (800) 626-2787 or visit CenturyMartialArts.com.

