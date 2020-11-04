Century Product Review: Double Target

The ADCC World Championships, the most prestigious event in no-gi grappling, announced they will be postponing their 2021 tournament until 2022 due to the continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tournament director Mo Jassim cited the need to hold trials - several qualifying events have already been canceled - and a desire to have spectators at the championships as reasons for the postponement.

The biennial tournament was originally slated for September 2021 in Las Vegas but the ADCC now plans to hold it sometime early in 2022.