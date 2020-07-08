Hit Back at Sore Muscles!

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

The Power of “No”

"If you have a down payment and a monthly fee, the parents might ask you to cut the signup and the monthly fees in half if they pay in full for the first child. What would you say to them?"

Being on the giving end and the receiving end of a "no" can be difficult. Leaders know all too well the hardships of having to give someone a negative answer when the person really wants you to help. On the other side, being told "no" when you're wishing for a definitive "yes" can sting.

However, it's essential to understand that "no" can be helpful in a variety of ways. In Start with NO ... The Negotiating Tools That the Pros Don't Want You to Know, by Jim Camp, we're reminded that "no" is a powerful tool for setting boundaries and creating opportunities for learning and growth.

Jackson Rudolph Podcast with Isaac Costley

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 27
Join Jackson Rudolph as he discusses martial arts school ownership, overcoming issues with martial arts and the current pandemic, and some of the racial biases that exist in the martial arts industry.

Isaac Costley, a master martial artist and former member of the United States military and police force, joins host Jackson Rudolph to discuss the racial inequality issues that America is facing. In addition to his personal anecdotes and detailed breakdown of the situation, Master Costley will also give his thoughts about what the martial arts community can do to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equality

ONE Championship is on a roll!

ONE Championship is now partnering up with Microsoft!

Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong announced a new partnership with technology leader Microsoft on Tuesday saying, "I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship has officially partnered with Microsoft to deliver fans the absolute best in data-driven digital experiences. ONE Championship is a global leader in live sports, and through the Microsoft cloud, we can accelerate our capabilities and digital presence."

