Superlek, Zhang, Abdullaev Take Home $50,000 Bonuses At ONE Fight Night 8
ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams on Prime Video was another fun night from Singapore as ONE Championship continues to deliver outstanding martial arts action.
Over the course of ten bouts, fans got to see kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. But three of those athletes stood out and cashed a bonus check along the way. Who are they, and how did they get it done? Let’s take a look.
Here are the three winners of a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Superlek Kiatmoo9
Flawless may be the only word to describe Superlek Kiatmoo9 right now. He is surging and looking almost unstoppable.
Danial Williams threw everything at the reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, but it was not enough. Superlek’s length and powerful kicking game were simply too much for the Thai-Australian athlete. Once he had Williams hurt in the third round, a few final punches closed the show.
After the match, Superlek called out Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. The all-Thai matchup has been brewing for months, and after Rodtang pulled out of ONE Fight Night 8 days before the event, there is even more anticipation growing. Superlek’s outstanding title defense only adds more fuel to the fire as fans clamor for the matchup.
Akbar Abdullaev
\u201cAkbar Abdullaev knocks out Oh Ho Taek in 44 SECONDS for a flawless ONE debut! \u23f1\n\nTune in to Amazon Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 8! \n\n\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 Included with Prime \ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/3pQ7drSFeZ \n\ud83e\uddd1\u200d\ud83d\udcbb Join the conversation \ud83d\udc49 #ONEFightNight8 #ONEonPrimeVideo\u201d— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship) 1679711635
Welcome to ONE, Akbar Abdullaev. The Kyrgyzstan talent needed only 44 seconds in his ONE debut to pick up a victory and an extra $50,000.
Oh Ho Taek dipped right as Abdullaev threw a heavy uppercut and was knocked off balance. Abdullaev took advantage of the situation and threw a barrage of strikes as he took top position over his scrambling foe. After repeatedly unanswered blows, the referee slid in for the save.
Abdullaev immediately made his presence known in the featherweight MMA division by extending his perfect record to 9-0.
Zhang Peimian
\u201cZhang Peimian and Torepchi Dongak are throwing HEAT \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\n\nTune in to Amazon Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 8! \n\nLIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight8 \n\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 Watch free with an Amazon subscription \ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/3pQ7drSFeZ \n\ud83e\uddd1\u200d\ud83d\udcbb Join the https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL\u2026\u201d— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship) 1679708800
China’s teenage sensation Zhang Peimian claimed the first performance bonus of the night with his unanimous decision win over Torepchi Dongak in their strawweight kickboxing bout.
Zhang began the contest by attacking the body early and often. “Fighting Rooster” ripped power shots to Dongak’s body and drained his energy early. Speed, accuracy, and power were all there for the Chinese athlete as he cruised in a brilliant showcase of his talents.
Although Dongak hung around late in the bout, Zhang was too sharp. After the match, the former title challenger called for a rematch with ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella. After his bonus-winning victory, he may be hard to deny.
