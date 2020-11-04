Live KickFit Seminar with Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn

Live KickFit Seminar with Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn

Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn are a mother-daughter martial arts duo who are experts of cardio kickboxing. Doyon is a leading instructor and Connecticut Martial Arts and Dunn is a world champion competitor. Join their live seminar for an awesome workout!

VIEW THE SEMINAR HERE

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery can be found hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Century Product Review: Double Target

Century Product Review: Double Target
Over my 35 year in the world of martial arts and combat sports, I've used many variations of paddle targets, from different brands and different manufacturers. In fact, I've used enough of these items, and for long enough, to develop a favorite: the Drive Double Target from Century (in my school, affectionately nicknamed "the Clapper" or "Porkchop").

The long-lasting quality and durability has kept them in this top spot. These targets are made of a combination of polyurethane and foam padding to better absorb the impact of strikes of varying strengths from all types of practitioners: child or adult, beginner or master, featherweight or super heavyweight.

World Taekwondo to Move Headquarters

World Taekwondo
World Taekwondo, the governing body for Olympic-style taekwondo, will be moving their headquarters to Goyang City not far from their current location in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The organization's president, Chungwon Choue, signed a memorandum of understanding to relocate to a 10-story building scheduled to be completed by 2025.

The new headquarters will include training facilities, office space and a taekwondo museum.

French Judo Federation Condemns Violence Against Athletes

French Judo Federation
Following recent reports in the French newspaper Le Parisien detailing violence and sexual assault committed by coaches against young judoka, the French Judo Federation issued a statement Monday condemning the acts and saying they are working with sports authorities to protect the victims. However the newspaper said that at least one female victim reported her claims of a coach forcing his way into her bed, back in 2002, to the federation earlier this year but was told they couldn't act on it, though they did transmit the details to the Ministry of Sports.

Most of the incidents occurred in the early 2000s and the situation is said to have improved in recent years.

