Allen Stops Kattar on Knee Injury at UFC Fight Night
For the second week in a row, a headlining UFC fight ended with an unfortunate and anti-climactic knee injury as Arnold Allen stopped Calvin Kattar in the second round of their UFC Fight Night 213 main event. After last week's co-main event saw T.J. Dillashaw aggravate an existing knee injury early on leading to a stoppage by Aljamain Sterling, this Saturday's featherweight battle in Las Vegas saw Kattar hurt himself at the end of a competitive first round.

Attempting a jumping knee strike, Kattar landed awkwardly on his right leg and immediately dropped to the mat. With just seconds left, he was able to last out the round. But as they came out for the second, Kattar crumpled from a single calf kick leading referee Herb Dean to immediately call a halt. Allen remains unbeaten in the UFC claiming his 10th straight win with the company while Kattar has now dropped three of his last four bouts.

