Building Leaders Through Martial Arts - Matt Culley

As the world continues to "shrink" and feel smaller through technological innovations in communication and travel, our world also seems to be more divided than ever before. Our culture now teaches us to be "followers" and "subscribers" to content, that in turn guides many people's thoughts, and affects how they interact with the world around them on daily basis. Ultimately, in a time of such uncertainty and division, our focus and efforts should be placed directly on building and developing leaders, not followers. In order to do this in a modern world, and cut through all the chatter and digital content, we must look back to a time tested, traditional approach to building leaders.

Martial Arts has traveled throughout the world, and its teachings have been passed down throughout the generations. Through countless adaptations and innovations, each art form continues to evolve into the future as techniques are modified and improved. All this progress is done while also trying to maintain a spiritual connection to the past. As a teacher passes down the knowledge they've learned to their students, the addition of a "new mind" to the lineage of instruction inherently gives birth to a multitude of new possibilities. Not just within the specific art, but it also multiplies the vast possibilities beyond just the physical techniques.

Martial Arts has the ability to touch many lives, in a variety of ways. Once someone is truly touched by the lifesaving gift of Martial Arts, one is forever inducted into a worldwide family of Martial Artists. Each one possessing different physical, mental, and spiritual characteristics that can impact the world in different ways. One student could revolutionize the way Martial Arts reaches the world, while another could create the foundation for a new art form to emerge, and another could change the way we approach childhood obesity, all through the power of Martial Arts.

Wether you come from a traditional Martial Arts background, or if you created your personal foundation through MMA and the modern Martial Arts world, the power to provoke positive change is within you as a Martial Artist. True leadership is the ability to overcome one's own fears to better yourself, and in turn, help to better those around you. To sacrifice, and "put in the work" for self improvement, to ensure, enable, and guide others on the same journey. Martial Arts is a tool with many uses, but it is also one that must continually be sharpened to be fully effective. By adding Martial Arts study to a school curriculum or mandating it at a corporate level, we would give our culture access to all the potential we hold within ourselves and the confidence to share it with the world.

As we continue to move forward into an unknown future, we must not forget how to build our future leaders by honoring the spirit of our past. To do this, we need more Martial Arts.

Understanding Sabaki

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Amy Johnston - Martial Artist, Stunt Performer, Actress, and Star

Whether she is doubling for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, or starring in projects of her own, Amy Johnston is a cinematic force to be reckoned with.

Daughter of Kickboxing champion Dave Johnston, Amy has been working steadily as a stunt performer, supporting actress and star in many great martial arts action films. The star of the martial arts opus Lady Bloodfight was kind enough to take a few moments away from her work on the set of her current film for the following interview.

McGregor Claims to Accept Poirier Fight

The Notorious Conor McGregor tweets that he has accepted the UFC's offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but only if the bout happens in 2020.

Conor McGregor has taught us many times that we cannot always trust his Twitter account, but based on recent comments from Dustin Poirier and Dana White, this one may have some validity. The former featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, stated that he would be willing to take on the former interim lightweight champion on November 21st, December 12th, or December 19th. McGregor is also offering a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation if Poirier accepts the match.

With both of these fighters having notable losses to the seemingly unstoppable Khabib Nurmagomedov, the outcome of this potential fight could have serious implications for a future mega-event. If Khabib defeats Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 254 and Georges St-Pierre decides not to come out of retirement, McGregor may position himself for a rematch with The Eagle with a win over The Diamond. Time will tell, but fight fans everywhere can agree that a McGregor-Poirier main event before the end of 2020 is something everyone wants to see.

Amir Khan Fighting for Dying Father

Amir Khan has been a staple in ONE Championship's lightweight division. While he has fallen on tough times as of late, the Singaporean intends to rebound and move into the lightweight title picture.

However, on Friday, October 9, he is competing for much more than a victory. He will be competing for his father.

Khan's father, Tajudeen, was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma of the brain. The patriarch of the family has decided against treatment and was given 3-6 months to live, making Friday's match one of the last times he will ever get to see his son compete.

