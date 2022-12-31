Buchecha Keeping Eyes On ONE Heavyweight Title Bid In 2023
After his latest two wins in 2022, “Buchecha” is feeling accomplished and happy as to where he stands before the calendar turns over.
“2022 was really a very good year. I just have to be grateful. I earned two very important victories for my career. In 2021, I also had two fights, so in a period of 11 months, I had four fights. It was a very fast-moving period, having one camp after another,” Almeida told ONE.
“The feeling is of ‘mission accomplished.’ I’m happy to be doing well in the organization and taking the right steps in my career without hurrying. I think everything is going the right way.”
After his hot start, the Brazilian star believes that his training is right on track. However, there are some detractors who think that his quick wins are not giving him the in-Circle experience he needs. “Buchecha” vehemently disagrees with that assertion.
“Of course, many people think that I’m not gaining experience because my victories were quick. But on the contrary, it proves that I am managing to put into practice all the training I have been doing,” said “Buchecha.”
ONE’s U.S. debut is on the horizon. ONE on Prime Video 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. “Buchecha” is one of many who hope to land on the card. After spending over a decade living and training in the states, Almeida wants to be a part of the inaugural event on U.S. soil.
But he is keeping everything in focus. The main objective for “Buchecha” is to become the ONE Heavyweight World Champion. As 2023 nears, Almeida is making sure he continues to get better each day to attack that goal in the new year.
“All my focus is on MMA, and 2023 will be no different. I’m improving every day, and I want to get more victories. My ultimate goal is to become ONE Heavyweight World Champion, so I’m working really hard on that. I hope to achieve this goal in 2023,” said Almeida.
“If I manage to maintain this good form and conquer some more good victories, then I think I will be worthy of challenging for the title.”
