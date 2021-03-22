Chatty Holland Drops Decision to Brunson in UFC Main Event
Kevin Holland talked the talk but in the end Derek Brunson was the one who walked the walk winning a one-sided decision over Holland in the main event of UFC on ESPN 21 Saturday night in Las Vegas. Brunson consistently put Holland on his back through the first four rounds maintaining top control while landing enough punches to build up a solid points lead on all scorecards.
Holland, known for his trash talk, continued to jaw away at Brunson from the bottom through most of the fight. When he got no response from his opponent, he bizarrely began speaking to those at cageside in the midst of the action, including UFC boss Dana White and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Holland's antics did little to earn him points from the judges though he did manage to score a takedown in the final round, the first time Brunson has ever been taken down in his UFC career. But it was too little too late as all three officials scored the bout for Brunson.