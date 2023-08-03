Bruce Lee vs. Chuck Norris - The Winner is?
Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris are the most renowned martial artists in history. Both Lee and Norris profoundly impacted the martial arts community and inspired many to pursue their passion for martial arts. The comparison between the two icons is perhaps inevitable as both have crossed paths training with each other and becoming friends.
However, despite Lee’s and Norris's impressive martial arts portfolio, their mastery of various styles is what sets them apart. Because of this, it leaves people wondering who would win in a real live fight: Bruce Lee or Chuck Norris?
Bruce Lee
Bruce Lee's legacy began with popularizing action-packed martial arts. As an individual who dared to master multiple martial art styles, Lee inspired many to go beyond the confines of traditional martial arts styles and experiment with new methods. This led to the unique and powerful martial arts philosophy and technique, Jeet Kune Do. He trained his body with strength but, more importantly, his mind and reflexes.
Lee Learned Boxing
Lee fought in a public boxing tournament for the first time when he was a teenager in high school in Hong Kong. He took many lessons to learn western style boxing to be a competitor. His school held tournaments every year. And in his first year, he beat the previous year’s champion, Gary Elms, in the finals and took the title.
Before boxing lessons, Bruce knew Wing Chung kung fu. Wong Shun Leung, who taught Bruce kung fu along with IP Man, helped Bruce adapt his Wing Chun kung fu to Western boxing rules. But Lee’s punching speed and unique strikes were enough to throw Gary off his game. According to spectators, Elms took a beating like Rocky and refused to stay down, which kept the fight going for multiple rounds till the end. But since he was knocked down so many times, Lee had enough points to be declared the winner by decision.
Bruce Lee's victory over Gary Elms was the first and last time he participated in a competitive event. And it's not clear why Bruce never competed again.
Lee was a Street Fighter
While growing up in Hong Kong, Lee had a lot of experience with real fights and often got into street fights. He started doing martial arts at 15 to better his skills on the streets. His Wing Chun masters were always trying to hone his skills for good. This made Bruce more comfortable fighting without rules and regulations. He was more comfortable with real-life fighting than the competition for wins and glory, which explains Jeet Kung Do.
Chuck Norris
After high school, Chuck joined the Air Force and was stationed in Korea. During his time in Korea, he began studying the Tang Soo Do. After returning to the States, he worked for Northrop Aviation and taught karate classes. Two years later, he taught karate full-time and ran several martial arts schools.
Chuck Retired Undefeated
Norris's fighting career lasted from 1964 to 1974. He lost his first three tournaments. But after that, he did not lose. He won the National Karate Championships and the All-Star Championship in 1966. He was the World Middleweight Karate Champion and All-American Karate Champion in 1967. And in 1968, he was the World Professional Middleweight Karate Champion. He retired as the undefeated Professional Full-Contact Middleweight Champion in 1974.
Chuck Norris is a renowned black belt with years of martial arts titles. Norris pioneered the full-contact karate scene in the USA and numerous action-hero movies. In addition, he has acquired belts and skills in jiujitsu, judo, and karate. After producing a film with Bruce Lee, Chuck had the vision to develop action movies that started in the 1980s that were very popular.
The Result
Most people would say Bruce Lee can beat Chuck Norris in a fight because of his speed. But truthfully, speed only determines the fastest sprinter. In the PFL, UFC, and various MMA matches, we have seen that the fastest and strongest fighter does not always win. A great defense knows its opponent's strength and counteracts it with its greatest skill. Chuck fought Joe Lewis 4 times and only lost once. The fights were competition rules, not UFC.
Movies have an impact on what we perceive. But we cannot let perception determine the outcome. And as Joe Lewis said, it depends on how you can take a hit that allows you to keep fighting, like Bruce and Gary Elms. Gary got knocked down and right back up. It might have been a closer fight if he had more skills like Bruce.
