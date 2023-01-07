Bruce Lee to Be Added to PUBG Mobile Game
January 07 | 2023
PUBG Mobile, one of the world's most popular mobile video games, will be adding a playable character based on the late martial arts star, Bruce Lee. The free-to-play fighting game announced they are partnering with the Bruce Lee Family Company, run by Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, to add the likeness of Lee to their cast of characters.
The company released an image of Lee's character in the iconic yellow track suit the actor wore in the movie Game of Death and said there will be a unique collection of in game outfits players can choose from. Billed as part of the "Martial Showdown," Lee will be available to play in the Version 2.4 update slated to be released later this month.
