University of Washington Dedicates "Bruce Lee Ascending"
September 09 | 2022
After years of discussion, the University of Washington finally dedicated an official tribute to one of their most famous former students, martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The permanent dedication of "Bruce Lee Ascending," a silhouette depiction of the late kung fu film star done on the main staircase of the school's Odegaard Undergraduate Library, was held this week.
Han Edward So Eckelberg, currently a graduate student at the university, originally created the artwork in 2020 while an undergraduate as part of a class project. It proved popular enough among students that it was voted "Best Artwork" at that year's university Maker's Summit. The university officially recognized the artwork Tuesday with a ceremony attended by more than 150 people which included a performance by the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association. Lee studied philosophy and drama at the University of Washington in the early 1960s, though he never graduated.
