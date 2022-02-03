LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Collectibles Maker Super7 to Release Bruce Lee Action Figures

news
Super 7 and Bruce Lee
Super 7 Collectibles
Toy and collectible maker Super7 has announced a partnership with the Bruce Lee Family Company to produce and distribute new action figures featuring the late martial arts legend. Super7 will initially be coming out with a pair of 7" figurines as part of their Ultimates line, one called "The Challenger" featuring Lee in the iconic yellow jumpsuit he wore in the film "Game of Death" and the other called "The Warrior" featuring Lee in a kung fu uniform.

The collectible maker also plans on releasing 3.75" figures as part of their ReActions line. The first round of Ultimates figures will go for $55 each and can be pre-ordered starting Thursday, February 3 on the Super7 website.

