How Bruce Lee Saved My Life

entertainment
Bruce Lee Big Boss
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I was 16, taking 30 pills/day and in the hospital every three months, my doctor said I'd be dead in five years from cystic fibrosis (CF), a deadly disease that robbed me of my breath and ability to digest food. Moments away from death by suicide, I saw Bruce Lee's Big Boss (1971) and during his first fight when Lee venomously decked a thug with two lightening kicks, I howled like a banshee. In that moment, I went from being depressed and waiting to die, to wanting to live and learn what Lee was doing. I vowed that if I survived, I'd pay homage to Lee like no other.

Through martial arts, I knew that I had one chance to survive, an ancient Chinese healing skill never taught to outsiders, chi gong. In 1979, against doctors' advice, couldn't speak Chinese, and with no job, money or place to stay, I moved to the chaotic, under strict martial law and distrusting-America Taiwan, where mixed-race love was vilified with forbidden fruit furor. At Chiang Kai-Shek Airport, the military charged me with weapon smuggling (wooden sticks), drug trafficking (CF pills) and threatened me with the death penalty.

Weeks later, I met Silvia, a devout Catholic and volunteer at a leper colony; it was love at first sight and three months later we were secretly engaged. Tearfully aware my death anon, she committed sociocultural suicide by pledging her love saying, "Little time with you, better no time with you."

As a token white dude on Kung Fu TV Soaps, butt-kicking fodder for the Chinese stars, I met an ascetic chi master who during the monsoons subjected me to a perilous, 30-day test of perseverance, endurance and worthiness on Monsoon Mountain. Coughing up blood, clinging to life and heartbroken by the loss of my soul mate, I faced ceaseless biblical rain, entities, an earthquake and a mudslide ate me for lunch. Five months later I was off all medication.

Kung Fu TV Courtesy of Craig Reid

A year later, my final test occurred amid a violent typhoon where after being chased by cat-sized rats through waist-deep sewage flood waters, I practiced chi at a construction site rife with body-damaging flying debris. The sounds of spear-like bamboo poles whistling toward me with impaling force was a harrowing experience.

Days later, a serious lung infection gave me a 105o F body temperature. Years prior would require upping antibiotics, a long hospital stay, intense therapy and months to fully recover. I completely recovered in three days without medication.

To prove chi helped me overcome CF, in 1986, with both lungs 30% deteriorated, I walked 3000 miles (marathon/day for 115 days) across America to Seattle, WA, to pay my respects to Lee's grave. President Ronald Reagan awarded me with a letter of bravery. I've been off all medication for 41 years, married 40 years and since 1987, Silvia and I have used chi healing to help others, including working with seven Olympic teams.

You're only limited by what you think you can't do.

Former French Judo Champion Guy Auffray 1945-2021

judo
Guy Auffray

French judo trailblazer Guy Auffray has passed away at the age of 75. Auffray became the first French judoka to medal at the world championships when he took bronze in 1971 in the 80 kg category. During his career he also won a European championship and was a three time French champion.

In 1972 Black Belt magazine rated him the fourth best judoka in all of Europe in any weight class noting his flashy style and splendid combination techniques. Though France, at the time, had more judoka than any other European nation, Black Belt singled out Auffray as one of the few French competitors to ever become a star on the international scene.

Judo Gold Medalist David Khakhaleishvili Dies at 49

judo
David Khakhaleishvili
Former Olympic judo gold medalist David Khakhaleishvili has passed away at the age of 49, apparently due to complications following heart surgery. Khakhaleishvili, from the country of Georgia, took gold in the 95+ kg class at the 1992 Olympics. Though he competed as part of a unified team of former Soviet states, he became the first Olympian from his country to win a medal as part of an independent Georgia.

Set to defend his gold medal in a highly anticipated match against reigning French world champion David Douillet at the 1996 Olympics, a mix-up caused Khakhaleishvili to miss the weigh-in for the event and he was subsequently disqualified from participating. Khakhaleishvili also competed briefly in mixed martial arts, his final match coming in 2003 in Japan.

What Happened to Disney's Mulan? (2019)

entertainment
Mulan Live Action
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

Imagine if non-English speaking, Chinese screenwriters, who never lived in America or studied American History, wrote their perception of how American hero Davy Crockett should act while fighting Aztecs in Arizona at the Battle of the Alamo, and the film was directed by a Korean and shot in Chinese. Then the source material was linked to a cartoon where Crockett's spiritual guide was a wise-ass eagle and an effeminate General Sam Houston rather than John Wayne's The Alamo (1960) or The Alamo (2004). The film's saving grace might be the famous American cast who knew Crockett's story and the fights were choreographed by someone familiar with the skills and weaponry of that time. Now imagine the film opens when both countries' leaders are at odds. In a highfalutin way, this is what happened to Niki Caro's directed Mulan.

