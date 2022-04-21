LIST YOUR SCHOOL
San Francisco's Chinatown Honors Native Son, Bruce Lee

bruce lee
Bruce Lee San Francisco
Bruce Lee Family Archives
This weekend, San Francisco's Chinatown Historical Society of America will debut an exhibition meant as a long overdue tribute to one of the city's native son's, legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. Lee was born in San Francisco's Chinatown Hospital in 1940 while his parents were on tour with a visiting Chinese opera company. After moving to Seattle from Hong Kong in 1959, he would briefly return to live and teach in the Bay Area before moving to Los Angeles.

The exhibition, entitled “We Are Bruce Lee: Under the Sky, One Family,” will feature martial arts and film memorabilia from Lee's career, original promo trailers from his movies, and new artwork and music composed exclusively for the exhibit. There will be an opening VIP reception event Saturday night with the exhibition slated to then run for three years.

