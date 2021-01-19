CASETiFY Honors Bruce Lee with Phone Case Collection
Martial arts legend Bruce Lee is one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century. To commemorate Lee's 80th birthday, CASETiFY created an exclusive collection that captures the spirit of the action star's signature moves, nuggets of wisdom, and even his iconic tracksuit.
Bruce Lee is one of the martial arts' most iconic legends, and now you can pay respects to him with your phone case! This new collection from CASETiFY, a popular phone case and accessory brand, provides a stylish take on classic Bruce Lee images and graphics.
From the creation of Jeet Kune Do, to superhuman feats on the silver screen, Lee had a substantial impact on both traditional martial arts and the action entertainment industry. His 80th birthday passed on November 27th, giving martial artists and fans around the world an opportunity to reflect on his legacy.
You can continue to celebrate his incredible life and contributions through CASETiFY's phone cases, AirPods cases, wireless charging pads, souvenir jackets, and other collectible accessories!
CASETiFY was kind enough to gift Black Belt Magazine the Bruce Lee Classic phone case model (above), and our team loved it! The leathery exterior gives the case a high-quality look and feel. There is a cloth-like material on the inside so that the case doesn't damage the surface of your phone. It is easy to take on and off, but maintains a firm protective grip on your phone once it is in. The case rises above the edges of the phone to protect your screen when it falls out of your pocket while practicing kicks too! Overall, this is a top-of-the-line, stylish phone case that we would recommend to any martial artist!
- Tao of Jeet Kune Do Expanded Limited Edition – BlackBeltMag ›
- A Daughter Walks On - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Why Bruce Lee Facts and JKD History Must Be Preserved - Black ... ›