CASETiFY Honors Bruce Lee with Phone Case Collection

essential gear
Bruce Lee Accessories
Martial arts legend Bruce Lee is one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century. To commemorate Lee's 80th birthday, CASETiFY created an exclusive collection that captures the spirit of the action star's signature moves, nuggets of wisdom, and even his iconic tracksuit.

Bruce Lee is one of the martial arts' most iconic legends, and now you can pay respects to him with your phone case! This new collection from CASETiFY, a popular phone case and accessory brand, provides a stylish take on classic Bruce Lee images and graphics.

From the creation of Jeet Kune Do, to superhuman feats on the silver screen, Lee had a substantial impact on both traditional martial arts and the action entertainment industry. His 80th birthday passed on November 27th, giving martial artists and fans around the world an opportunity to reflect on his legacy.

You can continue to celebrate his incredible life and contributions through CASETiFY's phone cases, AirPods cases, wireless charging pads, souvenir jackets, and other collectible accessories!

CASETiFY was kind enough to gift Black Belt Magazine the Bruce Lee Classic phone case model (above), and our team loved it! The leathery exterior gives the case a high-quality look and feel. There is a cloth-like material on the inside so that the case doesn't damage the surface of your phone. It is easy to take on and off, but maintains a firm protective grip on your phone once it is in. The case rises above the edges of the phone to protect your screen when it falls out of your pocket while practicing kicks too! Overall, this is a top-of-the-line, stylish phone case that we would recommend to any martial artist!

UFC Returns to Network TV as Holloway Dominates

mixed martial arts
Holloway Kattar
The UFC returned to American network television for the first time in more than two years Saturday on ABC while former featherweight champion Max Holloway returned to his winning ways following two straight losses, earning a unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar in Abu Dhabi. Holloway showed he still has plenty left as a fighter dominating Kattar from the opening bell of the main event with a mix of punches and low kicks.

It appeared as if the former champion might stop his opponent in the fourth round landing a series of vicious body blows followed by hard elbows to the head as a bloodied Kattar sagged against the fence. But Kattar somehow survived managing to keep himself upright through the fifth stanza as well, only to lose a lopsided decision. After dropping his title to Alexander Volkanovski and then losing a controversial rematch, Holloway may have put himself in position for one more crack at the championship following Saturday's impressive performance.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

Chinese Grappling: Shuaijiao

traditional arts
Shuaijiao
When it comes to grappling arts most people have heard of Judo, Ju-Jitsu, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Sambo, and Sumo. The dynamic art of Shuaijiao, though it is not as well known as the others, should be.

What is Shuaijiao?

Shuaijiao (also spelled Shuai-Chiao) is a Chinese martial art that is approximately four thousand years old. Shuaijiao was born in a time of warfare long ago when to fall on the battlefield meant likely to never get up, and in that spirit, the curriculum of Shuaijiao focuses on throwing in a variety of ways. It is a standup grappling style, meaning that although there are hip throws, leg sweeps, and hand techniques, like many other arts, there is no ground grappling. The goal of Shuaijiao is to end up in a dominant position standing.

ONE Championship: Unbreakable Main Event Preview

mixed martial arts
Capitan Petchyindee Academy
ONE Championship's first event of 2021 is on the horizon as the company returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE: Unbreakable on January 22.

In the main event, bantamweight kickboxer Capitan Petchyindee Academy challenges ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov for his crown.

The Thai challenger has a chip on his shoulder for this contest. Capitan mentioned that he wants to prove all of his doubters wrong with a title-winning performance on Friday in a video detailing the matchup.

