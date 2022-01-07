LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Bruce Lee NFTs Up For Sale

news
Bruce Lee
www.esquireme.com
Saturday sees the launch of the first Bruce Lee non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Announced by online digital art marketplace Ethernity, the NFTs will feature original creations from artists Raf Grassetti, BossLogic and Anthony Francisco.

The collection is being offered by the Bruce Lee Family Company. Lee's daughter, Shannon, announced the sale, entitled "The Formless Form" on the company's Twitter account. In the past, Ethernity has offered NFTs featuring UFC great Anderson Silva and boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The sale is set to kick off at 12:00 ET and those interested can register on Ethernity's website.

