Hong Kong Heritage Museum Opens New Bruce Lee Exhibit

news
Bruce Lee museum
cdn.i-scmp.com Dickson Lee

An immersive feature in the revamped Bruce Lee exhibition in Hong Kong.

On what would have been Bruce Lee's 81st birthday Saturday, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum unveiled a new Lee exhibit which opened to the public on Sunday. Following on the heels of the museum's previous Bruce Lee exhibition, which ran from 2013 to 2020, the new exhibit, A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee, is slated to run until 2026.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Bruce Lee Foundation, headed up by Lee's daughter, Shannon. According to the South China Morning Post, the exhibit will feature more than 400 pieces of memorabilia, many of which haven't been displayed before, as well as interactive installations. Among the items shown are personal letters from Lee to his wife, Linda, a fencing mask Lee used for training and the famed yellow track suit he wore in the film "Game of Death."

