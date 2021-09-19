New Bruce Lee "Kato" Collectibles on the Way

entertainment
Bruce Lee as Kato
www.slashfilm.com
Slashfilm.com is reporting that Diamond Select Toys have partnered with The Green Hornet Inc. and the family of Bruce Lee to produce a new line of Green Hornet and Kato collectibles. The Green Hornet TV show ran on ABC television for one season in 1966-67 and is remembered primarily as the launching pad for Lee's career as a martial arts star.

Diamond already carries several Lee collectibles and the new line, scheduled to ship in Spring 2022, features action figures, dioramas, mini-busts and a half-scale bust, approximately 10 inches high, that depicts Lee in his Kato mask and hat. The bust will have a suggested retail price of $175 and is a limited item with only 1000 being produced.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Knockout Highlights From The Stars Of ONE Revolution

one championship
ONE Revolution
www.onefc.com

ONE Championship brings a stacked event to the global stage on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

Headlining the 11-bout event will be three World Championship encounters featuring six of the best martial artists on the planet.

Keep Reading Show less

Virtual Fight Tour X: James Pore Returns, Team Binns Impressive in Wins

sport karate
James Pore

Shortly after celebrating their one year anniversary, Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour was back in action Saturday night with a card full of up-and-coming talent and seasoned professionals. In addition to the exciting point fighting matchups, Maria Routel-Ferguson of Team AmeriKick demonstrated her bo routine and Gakuji Tozaki performed his traditional Japanese kata after recently winning gold at the Karate-1 Premier League event in Cairo, Egypt. There were several great storylines throughout the fighting divisions that included four head-to-head matchups and two team fights. Keep reading to find out how it all went down.

Keep Reading Show less

KIAI – The Powerful Shout

martial arts history
KIAI

KI ( chi ) – inner energy

AI – uniting, joining

KIAI (Kihap or kyap) is the consequence of a special kind of breathing. It is usually said that it is a guttural sound, but the right KIAI comes from the abdomen as a result of strong expiration.

The real KIAI is the consequence of the unconscious part of the human being and it is not deliberately provoked.

Keep Reading Show less