Bruce Lee Honored With Film Pioneer Award
November 10 | 2022
Martial arts movie icon Bruce Lee was named the recipient of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Film Pioneer award at the 18th Chinese American Film Festival Friday in San Gabriel, Calif. Part of the Golden Angel Awards ceremony that opened the festival, Lee's daughter, Shannon, was on hand to accept the honor.
Variety quoted her as telling the audience on behalf of her late father, “Thank you for recognizing his impact, his fight for Asian representation in Hollywood, for his desire to create and share authentically his culture with the world."
The 2016 movie "Birth of the Dragon," a fictionalized account of Lee's challenge match with kung fu master Wong Jack Man, had previously won a Golden Angel Award. Lee died in 1973. He would have turned 82 on November 27.
