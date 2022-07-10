Bruce Lee Exhibit, Personal Library, Opens at Seattle Museum

CREDIT: KUOW PHOTO/MEGAN FARMER
This weekend saw the opening of the Bruce Lee exhibit "Be Water My Friend" at Seattle's Wing Luke Museum. The museum, dedicated to honoring the history of Asian Americans and Pacific islanders, will be presenting an interactive exhibition focusing on Lee's life and particularly his philosophy.
Lee lived and went to school in Seattle for five years studying philosophy at the University of Washington. It was also in Seattle he first began to publicly teach martial arts. Along with displays featuring some of Lee's hand written notes and a pair of his boxing gloves, viewers can move through the exhibit activating images and videos that demonstrate how Lee incorporated his philosophy into his everyday life.
In conjunction with the Bruce Lee Foundation and Lee's daughter, Shannon, the museum will be the permanent home to the late film star's personal library of 2800 books that includes volumes on everything from martial arts to yoga to psychology.
