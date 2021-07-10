Bruce Lee Letters Detail Drug Use
July 10 | 2021
The website bloodyelbow.com is reporting on a series of Bruce Lee's hand written letters, now up for auction, which show Lee was involved in serious drug use. The collection of more than 50 letters from Lee and his wife Linda to Robert Baker are available through Heritage Auctions, which has authenticated them.
Though it's been well-documented Lee used marijuana and hashish, the notes indicate the late martial arts film star was also regularly using cocaine, as well as LSD and other substances. The letters are part of a collection that belonged to Baker, long rumored to have been Lee's drug supplier. Baker, who died in 1993, was a jeet kune do student and appeared as the Russian villain "Petrov" in Lee's movie "Fist of Fury."
